Letter: Whose words? | PostIndependent.com

What’s wrong with these statements?

I challenge all the liberal contributors out there and the liberal editors of the Post Independent to read the following statements by the president, and then tell me what is wrong with them.

“All Americans, not only in the states most heavily affected but in every place in this country, are rightly disturbed by the large numbers of illegal aliens entering our country. The jobs they hold might otherwise be held by citizens or legal immigrants. The public service they use impose burdens on our taxpayers. That’s why our administration has moved aggressively to secure our borders more by hiring a record number of new border guards, by deporting twice as many criminal aliens as ever before, by cracking down on illegal hiring, by barring welfare benefits to illegal aliens. In the budget I will present, we will try to do more to speed the deportation of illegal aliens who are arrested for crimes, to better identify illegal aliens in the workplace as recommended by the commission headed by former Congresswoman Barbara Jordan. We are a nation of immigrants. But we are also a nation of laws. It is wrong and ultimately self-defeating for a nation of immigrants to permit the kind of abuse of our immigration laws we have seen in recent years, and we must do more to stop it.”

“We’ve got to have a government that can be a real partner in making this new economy work for all of our people.” “We’ve got to do something to empower people to improve their skills.”

“The second thing we ought to do is to help people raise their incomes immediately by lowering their taxes.”

Now that the editor has changed the exact quote to read “undocumented immigrants” instead of what the president actually called these people, and now that all the liberals out there are all about to blow a gasket, all of you may want to take a deep breath, do some research, and see what president actually said the above words. Then, you may want to look up the definition to the word hypocrite.

Doug Meyers

Glenwood Springs

Editor’s note: The Post Independent in October 2015 established a policy that “in letters to the editor, guest opinions or columns [the PI] will no longer publish the terms ‘anchor babies’ or ‘illegal’ as labels for human beings.” We’re making an exception to give Mr. Meyers his say. However, Bill Clinton’s utterances 22 years ago do not motivate us to change our policy, nor are we guided by other of Clinton’s choices while in office.