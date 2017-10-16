Letter: Why bother to write?

I am smiling when I read the Glenwood Post Independent. There are apparently only a couple of people who write in and are able to get their letters printed. It seems that JM Jesse and John Hoffman manage to get their letters posted in the paper.

There for a while I did see some letters from downvalley and once in awhile there is a letter from someone who doesn't live here. Other than that, there are few who either write the letters and those letters apparently are never printed in the paper as the editors don't agree with their opinions or people have quit writing in. Some people have asked if I write anymore and I say: I quit because the editors don't agree with me, so why bother to write any letters anymore?

The Post Independent has become a liberal paper, and if you're not a total liberal, forget it, your opinion isn't worth the effort to write in anymore.

I will say that Carbondale had a great and beautiful Potato Day with the weather. The parade this year was very successful — lots of kids and tons of different ideas for the Harry Potter theme. I am rather disappointed that the original Potato Day rodeo or Bareback Bonanza is a thing of the past apparently.

It could very well be that the town feels that Potato Day is behind in the times and that all the focus is on the Mountain Fair. We do have a very good Mountain Fair, and a tremendous amount of work went into providing the type of music this year that is well-liked. I do hope in the coming years that the tradition of the Potato Day Bareback Bonanza will come back around. Many of us old-timers did enjoy that.

Audrey Jane Spaulding Budzynski

