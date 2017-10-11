 Letter: Why was he released? | PostIndependent.com

Letter: Why was he released?

Why was Jeff Burk released on bond when this was at least the third time he has caused an accident?

He obviously failed to learn anything from the first and second accidents he caused.

Now he has taken the life of Shaw Lewis, a teacher, father, husband and beloved and contributing member of the community.

Anne Isham

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Recommended Stories For You

Go back to article