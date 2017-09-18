Letter: Will they be convicted?

My hat's off to TRIDENT for taking 21 dirtbags off the street. Unfortunately it's all a waste of time and taxpayer bucks. Why? Because some soft-headed judge will set a low bond and these miscreants will vamoose and never see justice.

Over the years I've read about dozens upon dozens of immigrants who got busted by the cops for selling hard drugs. I have yet to read about any convictions. I guess it's just easier to keep their bond money while letting them become someone else's problem down the road.

I'm sure our local drug cartel reps appreciate how our spineless gavel-bangers treat them with kid gloves.

Justice? Don't make me laugh.

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle