Letter: Winkler running for CMC
October 16, 2017
It gives me great pleasure to announce my candidacy for the Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees. In the last eight years I have been a member of the City Council in Rifle, and the last four years serving as mayor.
As mayor, I had many rewarding experiences and partnerships with Colorado Mountain College, which taught me the importance of having such a great educational institution in our mountain communities.
I look forward to helping CMC be the best it can for your community.
Randy Winkler
Rifle
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- Girl who fell from Hotel Colorado fights for life; is critical but regained consciousness
- Gypsum woman ID’d as inmate found hanging
- Crime Briefs: Two juveniles arrested in Carbondale vehicle theft
- Moab canyon renamed to more tastefully honor Grandstaff
- Combat medic came to aid of girl who fell at Hotel Colorado; Mom says teen is hanging on