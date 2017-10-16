Letter: Winkler running for CMC

It gives me great pleasure to announce my candidacy for the Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees. In the last eight years I have been a member of the City Council in Rifle, and the last four years serving as mayor.

As mayor, I had many rewarding experiences and partnerships with Colorado Mountain College, which taught me the importance of having such a great educational institution in our mountain communities.

I look forward to helping CMC be the best it can for your community.

Randy Winkler

Rifle