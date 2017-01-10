Letter: Worried about Congress | PostIndependent.com

This is a copy of an email I just sent to our congressional representative — we all need to pay attention to what is going on in Congress, not just newsbites.

Dear Representative Tipton: I have never written anyone before in Congress. I just want to express how horrified I am at what is going on — even “pre-Trump” presidency. Really — trying to turn off the non-partisan ethics oversight committee; is this what we’ve come to? Now, because the majority can turn off C-Span cameras whenever they want — they have voted on their first day back to fine representatives if they livestream what is happening in the chambers of our democracy?

Again, what are you trying to hide? These are not trust-inducing moves by Congress, and with the president-elect tweets, we are stepping backward where no one should want to go. I just want you to know that some of your constituents really believe in our government working — but that faith has been shaken to the core. Please remember moderation is not a bad word, and working together like businesspeople, friends and countrymen should be the answer, not hate and secrecy.

Susie Straus

Glenwood Springs