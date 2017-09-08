Crime Briefs: Scuffle over TV remotes ends in eye injury

A 24-year-old man reported Aug. 31 that his roommate punched him in the wee hours of the morning after an argument over remote controls.

Glenwood police responded to an assault on the 1300 block of Mount Sopris Drive at about 3 a.m.

The victim told officers that his roommate hides the remote controls for the television. When he knocked on his roommate's door that night to ask for the remotes, the 31-year-old roommate punched him and injured his eye, he told police.

The 24-year-old had a fresh cut above one eye, an officer reported. The young man was upset over the incident, saying that he couldn't see out of that eye, and the officer called in an ambulance.

Officers knocked on the 31-year-old's door. The man explained that his roommate knocked on his door at 3 a.m., and he wanted to go back to sleep. He said his roommate cursed at him and pushed him, and the two then "had a scuffle," after which he went back to sleep.

He said the roommate's injured eye was from a couple days prior, though he may have reinjured it during their fight. Officers also noticed the younger man's "iris was full of blood and his left eye was dilated much larger than his right eye." He was transported to the hospital for the injury. Valley View Hospital physicians classified this as serious bodily injury.

A third young man on scene said he didn't want to get involved, but said "you were hitting his eye," according to an affidavit.

The 31-year-old was arrested on felony second-degree assault.

HEROIN BUST AT PARACHUTE HOTEL

Staffers at Grand Vista Hotel called Parachute police the afternoon of Sept. 1 after they found syringes and a burnt spoon in one of the rooms.

A 42-year-old man had been staying in the room for days and paying cash. But when he couldn't pay any longer, hotel workers told him he needed to leave.

However, his brother later came to hotel staff, saying he needed to get an EpiPen from the room. When staff let the brother in the room, they discovered the paraphernalia, canceled the room cards and called police. Police later contacted the brother and had him treated for what he said was an allergic reaction to a bee sting.

An officer found two syringes and a spoon burnt with black tar residue, suspected to be from heroin. On a nightstand was also a "butane torch-like lighter which is commonly used for the burning/melting of heroin in spoons like the one in the drawer."

Parachute police were also responding to a woman, believed to be under the influence of a narcotic, passed out at the wheel in the 500 block of North Parachute Avenue. The 42-year-old man from the hotel room was also on scene.

He told officers that he was in the vehicle with her and went to get help.

Parachute police, the Garfield County Sheriff's Office and the De Beque Marshall's Office then went with a search warrant to investigate at the hotel room further.

They found several plastic containers with black residue that tested positive for black tar heroin, several syringes, three electronic scales, a butane torch and suspected marijuana wax.

"All of these items lend toward the consumption and distribution of heroin as no reasonable user would possess three electronic scales," a Parachute officer reported.

The 42-year-old was arrested on felony drugs charges of distribution and possession, felony introduction of contraband and misdemeanor criminal mischief.