State trooper hurt in fatal I-70 crash near Silt

A multivehicle fatal crash blocked westbound Interstate 70 traffic near Silt Wednesday afternoon.

A Colorado State Patrol trooper was taken to the hospital with minor injuries as a result.

The trooper had a vehicle pulled over on westbound I-70 when another vehicle crashed into it. A person in the car that had been pulled over was killed.

Details on the fatality and the condition of other occupants of the vehicles were not immediately available.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said the wreck was called in at about 5:27 p.m. A Garfield County alert indicated that westbound traffic was completely blocked at mile marker 97 and eastbound traffic was down to one lane.

CSP did not have an estimate on when the westbound lanes would be reopened, and Tracy Trulove, Colorado Department of Transportation Region 3 communications manager, said it could be a lengthy closure.