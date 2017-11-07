Semi rollover closes westbound I-70

A semi rollover wreck near New Castle closed westbound traffic on Interstate 70 Tuesday morning.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said that a semi pulling double trailers rolled just west of the New Castle exit and blocked the westbound lane.

Traffic was re-routed on U.S. 6.

Emergency responders were paged to the wreck at 6:50 a.m.

At about 9:30 a.m. New Castle Police Chief Tony Pagni said crews with heavy machinery were working to clear the road, and he estimated that the westbound lane would be reopened in another hour.

Information about possible injuries was not immediately available.