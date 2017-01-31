Trump picks Coloradan Gorsuch for Supreme Court | PostIndependent.com

President Donald Trump on Tuesday nominated federal appeals judge Neil Gorsuch of Colorado to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The 49-year-old Gorsuch has served on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver since 2006, after being appointed by President George W. Bush. He once worked at the Supreme Court as a law clerk for Byron White and Anthony Kennedy.

If approved by the Senate, Gorsuch would take the seat left vacant since Justice Antonin Scalia died last year. Republicans refused to consider President Barack Obama’s nominee for the seat, Garland Merrick, saying the choice should go Obama’s successor.

He would be the youngest justice since Clarence Thomas joined the court in 1991 at age 43.

Trump made the announcement Tuesday in a prime-time address from the White House.

“Judge Gorsuch has outstanding legal skills, a brilliant mind, tremendous discipline and has earned bipartisan support,” Trump said.

Gorsuch’s nomination was cheered by conservatives wary of Trump’s own fluid ideology.

Colorado’s Republican congressmen, Scott Tipton, Mike Coffman, Doug Lamborn and Ken Buck praised the choice.

“The nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court is welcome news. Judge Gorsuch’s record in the Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit shows that he will defend the original intent of our Founding Fathers and preserve the fundamental rights of Americans protected by the Constitution,” the congressmen’s statement said.

“It will be great to see a Coloradan serve on the country’s highest court, and considering he was confirmed for his current position by voice vote in the U.S. Senate in 2006, we encourage our Colorado colleagues in the U.S. Senate to support Judge Gorsuch’s swift confirmation.”

If confirmed, Gorsuch will restore the court to the conservative tilt it held with Scalia on the bench. But he is not expected to call into question high-profile rulings on abortion, gay marriage and other issues in which the court has been divided 5-4 in recent years.

Gorsuch is the son of Reagan-era Environmental Protection Agency Director Anne Gorsuch. He is a Colorado native who is an avid skier, fly fisherman and horseback rider.

On the bench, he is regarded as a clear, colloquial writer who advocates for courts to second-guess government regulations, defends religious freedom and tends to be skeptical toward law enforcement.

Gorsuch is a visiting professor at the University of Colorado Law School in addition to his Court of Appeals role.

Since 2008, he has taught ethics and antitrust law at CU Boulder, typically teaching one course per semester as a Thomson Visiting Professor.

“We congratulate Judge Gorsuch on his nomination,” said Chancellor Philip P. DiStefano. “His time spent teaching, advising and mentoring our students has been invaluable to our campus. He has embodied our goals at CU Boulder for ensuring student success and developing tomorrow’s leader