Aspen police nab accused of swiping jar of pot off store’s counter | PostIndependent.com

While Athena may have been the Greek goddess of wisdom, law and justice, her namesake who visited Aspen last weekend doesn’t appear to uphold the same high standards.

Athena Catsoules, 25, of Poland, Ohio, was arrested Saturday and charged with swiping a 19-gram jar of marijuana from the counter of a local dispensary. She was taken into custody after the dispensary manager, who was working at the time of the theft, saw her walking downtown later the same night and called police, according to the report and the dispensary owner.

“She thought she was pretty smooth,” said Garrett Patrick, owner of Stash marijuana dispensary near City Market. “She saw her opportunity and took it.

“I can’t believe she tried it.”

A Stash employee told police that a woman eventually identified as Catsoules came in with a man about 6:30 p.m. Saturday and looked around the store, according to the police report. Catsoules, however, suddenly left the store, and the employee later noticed the jar of “Super Lemon OG” marijuana valued at $580 was missing.

Employees at the store then reviewed surveillance video “and could see the woman take the jar off the counter and stick it under her jacket” while an employee was doing something else, the police report states.

A few hours later — around 11:45 p.m., according to the police report — a Stash manager saw Catsoules and the man who was with her at the dispensary walking down the street, Patrick said. The manager watched as the couple entered the Grey Lady restaurant, asked his friend to go get police officers, walked inside the restaurant and pulled the man outside, he said.

The 22-year-old man told police Catsoules was “just a friend of a friend and (he) didn’t know her personally,” according to the police report. He also denied any knowledge of the theft, though he did identify himself and Catsoules in a photo taken from the Stash surveillance video, the report states.

Catsoules denied stealing the marijuana jar, though her boots, purse, jacket and gloves matched the attire worn by the thief in the Stash video and photo, according to the police report.

“I showed her the photograph,” Officer Adriano Minniti wrote in his report. “She shrugged her shoulders and said, ‘I wasn’t there tonight.’ I then placed her under arrest.”

Catsoules, who declined to speak with police at the Pitkin County Jail, was charged with misdemeanor theft between $350 and $750 and concealment of stolen goods. The marijuana was not recovered, said Aspen police Sgt. Mike Tracey.

Stash is the same dispensary robbed in July 2015 by a 22-year-old local man brandishing a hammer. That man, Hayden May, grabbed several large jars of marijuana from Stash, stole an SUV that belonged to his former employer and fled to the St. Louis area, where he led police on a high-speed chase before he crashed and was arrested.