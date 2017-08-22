Back to: Main Headline August 22, 2017 | Follow Main Headline Submit Your News Live feed of Hanging Lake plan August 22, 2017 Article Comments () We will be live-tweeting the Tuesday morning conference call with White River National Forest about the proposed plan for Hanging Lake. Join the Conversation View and add comments » A Facebook account is required Recommended Stories For You Trending In: Main Headline Pennsylvania woman who died on Conundrum trail identifiedEmail scammers rob Snowmass of almost $60,000Body of man who fatally jumped from cliffs at Green Mountain Reservoir recoveredTrivia: Test your knowledge of the 2017 eclipseColorado 82 reopened after accident near Westbank turnoff Trending Sitewide Your guide to Monday’s solar eclipse68-year-old hiker dies on popular hike between Aspen and Crested ButteNew detour woe: Weekend shopping at Glenwood MeadowsWoman becomes sick, dies on trail to hot springsRifle sees changes with Grand Avenue bridge out