Rockslide closes Colorado 82 after 11 p.m.

Staff Report

The Colorado Department of Transportation late Thursday said Colorado 82 was closed 5 miles south of Glenwood Springs by a rockslide.

Though the tweet refers to “west of Carbondale,” earlier notes said Mile Marker 6, which would be just downvalley from the Colorado Mountain College turnoff.

One report said a large boulder was in the eastbound, or upvalley, lanes, with a smaller boulder on the other side.

The Post Independent will update this when we have new information. Check @ColoradoDOT on Twitter and CoTrip.org.

