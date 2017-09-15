Rockslide closes Colorado 82 after 11 p.m.

The Colorado Department of Transportation late Thursday said Colorado 82 was closed 5 miles south of Glenwood Springs by a rockslide.

upd CO-82,all lanes closed W Carbondale for rock slide clean up; Delays in area — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) September 15, 2017

Though the tweet refers to “west of Carbondale,” earlier notes said Mile Marker 6, which would be just downvalley from the Colorado Mountain College turnoff.

One report said a large boulder was in the eastbound, or upvalley, lanes, with a smaller boulder on the other side.

The Post Independent will update this when we have new information. Check @ColoradoDOT on Twitter and CoTrip.org.