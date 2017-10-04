9-run sixth inning rallies Bears past Bulldogs in home finale

A nine-run outburst in the bottom of the sixth inning Wednesday night propelled the Rifle Bears' softball team to a thrilling 15-6 win over the visiting Palisade Bulldogs.

By topping the Bulldogs, Rifle finished the 2017 regular season undefeated at home.

The big win over Palisade comes one night after a 14-run win on the road over the Eagle Valley Devils, giving the Bears their second straight 4A Western Slope League title under head coach Troy Phillips.

Taking on the Bulldogs on Senior Night, the Bears saw some key seniors come through in a big way as Claudia Abbott hit two singles, added a double, drew two walks, scored two runs and drove in two runners on the night.

Peyton Caldwell had a strong game in her final home game in a Bears uniform, recording a single and two triples, while scoring two runs and driving in two runs of her own.

Senior Sydney Scarrow came through with a single, double and a run scored in the win, while junior Shaeley Arneson recorded two hits, a walk, two runs scored, two RBIs and one stolen base in the come-from-behind win.

Junior catcher Kaitlyn Harris added a double, solo home run, two runs scored and two RBIs to pace the Rifle offense, as junior Kaitlyn Jackson added a double, two singles, two runs scored and two RBIs while picking up the win on the mound.

Sophomore Hannah Bodrogi chipped in with two hits, two stolen bases and a run scored.

With the win over Palisade, Rifle improves to 14-4 (7-1 4A Western Slope League) on the season.

The Bears will take on the Basalt Longhorns this afternoon on the road in the final game of the regular season.