Aldridge leads Spurs to win over Nuggets | PostIndependent.com

DENVER — LaMarcus Aldridge scored 28 points, including 11 while sparking a third-quarter spurt, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Denver Nuggets 127-99 on Thursday night.

Kawhi Leonard added 24 points, while Tony Parker had 21 and a season-high nine assists for the Spurs, who improved to 17-3 on the road this season. Parker shot 10 of 11 from the field.

Aldridge helped San Antonio pull away in the third quarter by knocking down a flurry of mid-range jumpers and hook shots. He has reached double figures in 30 of 33 games this season.

Nikola Jokic had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Denver, which dropped its fourth straight game during a losing streak that has been tough for the young Nuggets.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: F Kenneth Faried missed the game with a sore lower back. … F Danilo Gallinari drew a technical for arguing a call in the third quarter. … Jokic dished out five assists. No surprise, since he’s one of the top passers among centers this season. … Denver was outrebounded by a 41-38 margin.

SORRY

Malone apologized to his veteran players for calling them out for a lack of leadership following a loss to Sacramento on Tuesday.

“I let my frustrations after that loss get the best of me,” he explained. “If I have issues with our veterans, I’ll address it with our veterans 1-on-1, to try and resolve whatever issues there may be.”

He doesn’t believe there’s any lingering animosity.

“Our locker room is tied together,” Malone said.