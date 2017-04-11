Arenado homers, Senzatela gets first ML win for Rockies | PostIndependent.com

DENVER — Nolan Arenado hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh, Antonio Senzatela threw seven sharp innings for his first major league win and Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Arenado lined a fastball from reliever Miguel Diaz (1-1) to right for his third homer. Carlos Gonzalez and Charlie Blackmon also hit solo shots to help Colorado knot the three-game series with San Diego at a game apiece. The Rockies have a chance to win their third straight series to start the season, a feat only accomplished in team history by the 1995 squad.

Senzatela (1-0) and his blazing fastball made things difficult for the Padres. He allowed two runs while striking out five. The Rockies' reliable bullpen took it from there, with Adam Ottavino striking out the side in the eighth and Greg Holland working his way around a leadoff walk in the ninth to earn his fifth save.

A night after hitting for the cycle, Wil Myers finished 1 for 3 with a triple and an RBI on a sacrifice fly. Manuel Margot led off the game with a homer.

Jered Weaver started at Coors Field for the first time in his career, allowing two runs over six innings during the no-decision. He kept the Rockies off balance by mixing 77-mph sliders with 82-mph changeups and the occasional fastball that hit around 85 mph. His only mistakes came on a fastball that Gonzalez hit out in the fourth and a hanging slider to Blackmon in the sixth.

Senzatela found some trouble in the seventh, putting two runners on with two outs. Rockies manager Bud Black paid a quick visit to the 22-year-old, but showed faith by leaving him in the game. Senzatela got pinch-hitter Luis Sardinas to ground out.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: Manager Andy Green said RHP Trevor Cahill (back) threw from 90 feet. "Assuming he keeps feeling better, we'll keep ratcheting up the pace for him" Green said.

Rockies: C Tom Murphy had a scan on his broken right forearm Tuesday. The Rockies are still waiting for the results. … OF David Dahl (ribs) is playing catch, throwing and running. "Anything rotational is not happening. So swinging, not happening," Black said.

AZTEC PRIDE

Black applauded the career of basketball coach Steve Fisher, who retired from San Diego State this week after going 386-209 with the Aztecs. Black pitched for the Aztecs and was inducted into the San Diego State Hall of Fame in 1992.

"What a bonanza for our university to have Steve," Black said.

A CUT ABOVE

Right-hander Jon Gray trimmed eight inches off his flowing locks and donated them to a charity Tuesday.

"It will be back before we know it," Gray said. "We'll find another way to be intimidating."

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Luis Perdomo (0-0, 8.44 ERA) looks for his first win of the season when he takes the mound Wednesday.

Rockies: Denver native Kyle Freeland (1-0, 1.50 ERA) makes his second start at Coors Field. The lefty pitched six innings and allowed one run in the home opener last Friday.