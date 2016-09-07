Basalt boys golf grabs third at Coal Ridge Invitational | PostIndependent.com

On a picture-perfect day at Lakota Canyon Golf Course, Wednesday, the Basalt Longhorns boys golf team picked up a third-place finish at the Coal Ridge Invitational in New Castle with a team score of 241, finishing eight strokes behind first-place Eagle Valley (233) and just one stroke behind second place Vail Mountain (241).

Along with Basalt, the Grand Valley Cardinals finished seventh with a team score of 272, while the host Coal Ridge Titans shot a 308 to round out local teams at the tournament.

For Basalt, the Kleager brothers led the way once again as Holden Kleager shot a round 75, finishing second overall behind Eagle Valley’s Barrett Jones, who shot a 67 to win the tournament. Linc Kleager shot 79 for the Longhorns, while Tanner Korn shot an 87. Branden Benzel (90) and Drew Broadhurst (94) rounded out team scoring for Basalt at the New Castle tournament.

Tyler Dove shot a round of 78 to lead the charge for the four-man Cardinals, while Sean Doyle shot an 89. Justin Smith (105) and Dylan Such (135) capped off the scoring for the Cardinals, who made the trek down Interstate 70 for the tournament.

Wrapping things up at the Coal Ridge Invitational was a young Titans team. Freshman Austin Gerber led the way with a team-low of 98, while Sean Mooney shot a 103. Ryan Kotz (107), Hunter Gerber (110) and Raymond Budd (118) rounded out the scoring for the host Titans.