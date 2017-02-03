Basalt squeaks out tough win over Roaring Fork | PostIndependent.com

Playing in front of a noisy capacity crowd, the Basalt boys kept their undefeated league record intact on Friday night in Carbondale as the Longhorns held on by the slimmest of margins to defeat the gritty Roaring Fork Rams, 60-59, in a key Western Slope League tilt.

The Longhorns controlled the inside game for much of the first half as big man Michael Glen grabbed every rebound in sight as Basalt led at the break, 29-19.

Glen had help from junior guard Raul Torres who hit a three-pointer and converted a steal into a layup as the Longhorns kept the Rams at arms length in the early going.

With Basalt on top 37-26 midway through the third quarter and seemingly on cruise control, Roaring Fork senior guard Aldo Pinela and junior forward Justin Thompson decided it was time to kick up their heels a bit.

The Roaring Fork duo hustled, hit baskets and notched key free throws as Roaring Fork slowly cut into the Longhorn lead. When Thompson hit a three-pointer and sophomore post Joe Salinas converted an inside spinner off the glass, the Rams had come all the way back, trailing only 45-42 with 5:49 to play.

But it was Basalt’s Torres, Glen, and junior Wylie Hawkins who had answering baskets for every Roaring Fork charge, allowing the Longhorns to ultimately escape with the big win as the Rams’ Pinela hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to account for the final tally on the scoreboard.

Glen finished with 21 points for Basalt, with Torres chipping in 16 points. Pinela had a game high 26 for the Rams. Thompson dropped in 14 points.

With the loss, Roaring Fork falls to 9-4 overall and 2-2 in the WSL.

A win for coach Danny Martinez and his Longhorns (13-1, 4-0 WSL) tonight in Craig against Moffat County would set up a showdown for the conference lead on Tuesday when the Longhorns pay a much-anticipated visit to the Titans of Coal Ridge.

ROARING FORK 53, BASALT 47

Senior forwards Cindy Salinas and Lyndsay Hansen proved to be quite a handful for Basalt as they dominated the inside scoring and rebounding to help Roaring Fork hold on in an exciting 53-47 Western Slope League victory on Friday night.

Salinas hit the first five points of the game, and she was helped along by scoring contributions from seniors Ashley Hall and Lily Ramos as the Rams jumped on Basalt quickly to the tune of 13-2.

With Roaring Fork’s full-court pressure in high gear, Basalt was proficient only at turning the ball over until freshman Taylor Glen scored a bucket and senior guard Carsyn Knotts heated up, scoring seven points to bring the Longhorns to within 15-12 early in the second quarter. Ramos turned the tide for the home team, though, as she hit two baskets to send the Rams on an 8-0 run and a 33-17 lead at intermission.

The Rams hit the offensive dead zone in the second half and the Longhorns began to snort and snuffle as they came charging back with a furious rally to pull within 45-43 on a couple of three-pointers from junior guard Kate Schrock and a layup from Knotts.

With the tension palpable in the RFHS gymnasium and the fans on their feet, it was Hansen to the rescue as she garnered some inside rebounds and a couple of timely bank shots to hold Basalt at bay and help her team to the victory.

“We have to try and stay consistent and not let teams go on runs,” Roaring Fork Head Coach Jade Bath said. “You have to give Basalt credit for coming back. That’s what makes this rivalry so great.”

Salinas and Hansen had 17 and 13 points for the Rams, while Schrock led Basalt with 14 points.

Roaring Fork improves to 6-7 overall, 2-2 in WSL play, while the Longhorns continue to search for their first league win, falling to 2-12 overall and 0-4 in the conference.