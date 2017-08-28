Bears place 7th at Bookcliff CC tourney; Smith places third

On a sweltering day in Grand Junction at the Bookcliffs Country Club, the Rifle Bears' boy's golf team placed seventh overall out of 16 teams at the Bookcliff tournament, shooting a team score of 247 on the day.

Montrose won the tournament with a team score of 219, while Grand Junction (225) and Fruita Monument (235) rounded out the top three of the tournament.

Individually, Rifle's Jacob Smith continued his hot start to the season, shooting a round of 73 to place third overall. Grand Junction's Canon Olkowski won the tournament with a round of 67 in a playoff over Montrose's Micah Strangebye.

For Rifle, Cannon Wall shot a round of 86, while Wolfgang Smith (88), Tegan Costanzo (117) and Jackson Davis (128) rounded out the day for the Bears.

Rifle will hit the links again today at the Tiara Rado Invitational in Grand Junction, starting at 9 a.m.