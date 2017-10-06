FOOTBALL FRIDAY: Bears play spoiler on Battle Mountain homecoming; Titans fall short against Bulldogs

Opening up 3A Western Slope League play on the road in Edwards on Friday night, the Rifle Bears' football team ran roughshod on the host Huskies, ruining Battle Mountain's homecoming night by emerging victorious by a score of 42-21.

After defeating Conifer 42-20 one week ago, the Rifle offense continued its roll against the Huskies, putting up 42 points for the second straight week.

With the win over the Huskies on the road, Rifle improves to 5-1 (1-0 3A WSL) on the season. Rifle hosts the Summit Tigers next week at Bears Stadium in Rifle for homecoming at 7 p.m.

MOFFAT COUNTY 14, COAL RIDGE 10

On the road to kick-off road league play in the 2A Western Slope League, the Coal Ridge Titans' football team nearly pulled off the upset of the tough Moffat County Bulldogs on Friday night in Craig, coming up painfully short in a 14-10 loss.

The Titans picked off a pass on Moffat's first drive of the game, setting up senior running back Jacx Power's 11-yard touchdown to give the Titans a 7-0 lead just under four minutes into the first quarter, but Moffat responded quickly as Mikinzie Klimper hauled in a 52-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 midway through the first quarter.

Following Klimper's touchdown, the two teams traded turnovers as Coal Ridge threw an interception and Moffat County fumbled the ball away before Bulldog junior running back Jefferson Piatt crashed into the end zone from 1-yard out to give the Bulldogs a 14-7 lead, which would be all they'd need on the night.

Coal Ridge would add a field goal with eight minutes left in the game, but the Bulldogs were able to hold on for the win.

With the loss to Moffat County, Coal Ridge falls to 3-3 (0-2 2A WSL) on the season. The Titans look to snap a two-game losing streak next Friday when they travel to Basalt to take on the league-leading Longhorns at 7 p.m.