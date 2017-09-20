Bears softball blows past Bulldogs

One day after debuting at No. 11 in the 4A softball RPI rankings, the Rifle Bears' girls softball team continued its hot start to the season, rolling past the visiting Palisade Bulldogs, 14-4, Wednesday evening in Rifle.

Against the Bulldogs, senior Kaitlyn Harris hit a grand slam in the win, going 2 for 3 with a walk and three runs, adding four runs batted in and two stolen bases to pace the Bears in the win.

Senior Claudia Abbott added two hits for the Bears, driving in one run and scoring two runs, while junior Shaeley Arneson went 3 for 3 with an RBI, a walk and two runs scored. Senior Peyton Caldwell added two hits and an RBI on a double, while junior Kaitlyn Jackson pitched a complete game for her 10th win of the season, allowing just three hits and no earned runs while striking out seven. At the plate, Jackson added two hits, two walks and two RBIs.

Sophomore Hannah Bodrogi picked up a single, a walk and one RBI for Rifle in the 10-run win, while senior Sydney Scarrow doubled, scored a run and drove in two runners. Senior Amanda Green picked up two hits on the day, while sophomore Delaney Phillips singled, walked, scored a run and drove in a run.

With the win, Rifle improves to 10-3 (4-0) on the season. The Bears will host the Basalt Longhorns at 4 p.m. Friday in a nonconference matchup.