Bears top Bruins on walk-off base hit | PostIndependent.com

For the second time this month, Rifle standout sophomore Kaitlyn Jackson was down to her last strike and the last out of game. Once again, Jackson delivered Friday with a walk-off base hit for the Bears in a 6-5 win over the visiting Cedaredge Bruins.

Jackon’s base-hit drove in Kaitlyn Harris, who had doubled with two outs to get into scoring position.

Along with her big hit to win the game, Jackson was lights out on the mound for Rifle, picking up the complete-game win, pitching seven innings, striking out seven hitters and allowing just one earned run all game.

At the plate, Rifle recorded just three hits — including two in the final inning. Delaney Phillips picked up the other hit for the Bears.

Claudia Abbott walked three times, stole three bases and scored two runs in the thrilling win, which pushes the Bears to 10-3 on the season. Rifle will host Palisade next Thursday for a doubleheader.