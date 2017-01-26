Bears top Huskies in ugly fashion | PostIndependent.com

Taking on the Battle Mountain Huskies Thursday, the Rifle Lady Bears (12-3, 5-1 4A WSL) grinded out a tough 35-30 win on the road despite not being able to hit shots consistently against the Huskies’ 1-3-1 zone defense.

Without getting shots to fall, the Lady Bears were able to take advantage at the free throw line down the stretch, hitting 14-of-17 free throws in the second half to pick up the five-point league win on the road.

For the Lady Bears, senior forward Samantha Hinkle had a big game, finishing with 11 points and 14 rebounds to lead Rifle to the big win, while juniors Elly Walters, Karly Manuppella and Peyton Caldwell added 10, six and six points, respectively.

RIFLE 49, BATTLE MOUNTAIN 42

Thanks to some strong defense in the third quarter, the Rifle Bears (8-9, 5-2 4A WSL) were able to pull away just enough from the Battle Mountain Huskies to pick up a fourth straight league win in the 4A Western Slope League, keeping pace with Glenwood for second place.

In the third quarter, Rifle was able to hold the Huskies to just two points while scoring 10 of its own, pulling way just enough before outscoring the Huskies 18-14 in the fourth quarter to complete the second half comeback from five points down at halftime.

PALISADE 45, GLENWOOD 30

On the road to take on the Palisade Bulldogs Thursday in 4A Western Slope League action, the Glenwood Springs Lady Demons (7-10, 3-4 4A WSL) had a tough go of things, falling to the Lady Bulldogs, 45-30.

In the matchup with the Lady Bulldogs, Glenwood hit just 12 shots from the field and turned the ball over 19 times in the loss as junior forward Tatum Peterson led the team with eight points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

Along with Peterson, junior guard Maddie Bolitho had a good showing offensively, finishing with seven points, five steals and four assists.

GLENWOOD 51, PALISADE 45

The Glenwood Springs Demons took care of business on the road Thursday night, topping the Bulldogs in Palisade by a score of 51-44.

Holding just a one-point lead at halftime, 22-21, the Demons exploded for 29 points in the second half to pull away for the seven-point win in a tough league matchup with the Bulldogs.

Junior guard AJ Crowley led the way with 15 points, while sophomore guard Angel Garcia and junior guard Aaron Smith added eight and seven points, respectively.