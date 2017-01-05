Bears top Panthers in home dual | PostIndependent.com

Hosting the Delta Panthers Thursday night, the Rifle Bears wrestling team picked up a big 37-36 win to open up the new year, claiming the win by tiebreaker by scoring the most first-points of each individual match, according to Rifle Head Coach John Wisnewski.

Starting the match in the 152-pound weight class, Rifle’s Hunter Jorgenson got off to a rough start, losing by fall just 23 seconds into the match to give the Panthers a 6-0 lead.

Fortunately for Rifle, Maxx Demann (160) and Alex Cordova (170) bounced back with pins of their own to give Rifle an early 12-6 lead. Cordova pinned his opponent in just 1:42, while Demann fell his opponent in 3:15.

Following Demann and Cordova, Griffen Ebeler (182) and Brayant Esparaza (195) lost by fall to put the Panthers on top of the Bears by a score of 18-12. From there, both teams were forced to forfeit at 220 and 106, setting up a match at 285 between Delta’s Logan Church and Rifle’s Adan Perez. In the 285-pound match, Church made quick work of Perez, pinning him 21 seconds into the match.

Once again, Rifle would respond as Alex Booth, Talon Cordova and Colt Rohrig all picked up wins by fall, putting the Bears in front late in the match.

However, a forfeit win by Delta’s Kole Roberts and a pin by Roger Burns over Dillon Tiffany set up the tiebreaker, which went in Rifle’s favor.