Broncos bring back safety Shiloh Keo | PostIndependent.com

Broncos bring back safety Shiloh Keo

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Forty-eight hours after suggesting Shiloh Keo “won’t be out of work long,” Broncos coach Gary Kubiak welcomed back the fifth-year safety to his 53-man roster Wednesday.

The Broncos had released Keo over the weekend while he was serving a two-game suspension for an offseason drunken driving arrest.

Keo made a bad first impression in Denver when he allowed the winning TD in a 15-12 loss to Oakland. But he atoned for that blunder with a crucial interception against San Diego and he covered Steve Gostkowski’s onside kick to preserve Denver’s 20-18 win over New England in the AFC championship game.

The Broncos released nose tackle Kyle Peko on Tuesday. Also, rookie safety Justin Simmons is dealing with an injured left wrist.

