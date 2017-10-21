Carbondale’s Steve Fotion wins fitness title

Competing at America's Strongest Pro and America's Strongest Masters of 2017 events in Phoeniz, AZ, Oct. 14-15 at the Europa Fit Expo inside the Phoenix Convention Center, Carbondale's Steven Fotion won every event he competed in, on his way to a 1st-place title, winning the 2017 title of America's Strongest Man 50-plus.

At the competiton, Fortion competed in the Circus Dumbbell Press of 120 pounds, doing as many reps as he could in one minute. The Carbondale resident completed 12 reps in the event before turning his focus to the 600-lb Yolk Walk for 60 feet. Fotion completed the walk in 12 seconds to win the event, setting him up for the 2 Keg Carry, which is a 60-foot walk with a 225-lb keg and a 60-foot walk with a 250-lb keg.

Sticking with his dominant performance up to that point, Fotion completed the walk in just 20 seconds, remaining on top in his age class.

Following the keg walk, Fotion competed in the Axel deadlift, which was 500 pounds. F

otion had one minute to complete as many reps as he could, and the Carbondale resident came through with 10 reps in the one-minute window, setting up the final competition, which happens to be his favorite event.

In the Atlas Stone, Fotion had to put a 225-lb stone over a bar for one minute. Like he had in the previous four events, Fotion came out on top, putting the stone over the bar an impressive 12 times, locking up the America's Strongest Man 50-plus title.

In order for Fotion to quality for the national event he had to qualify in the St. George, Utah Fit Expo and he did with first place in each event. He also qualified for the US Open Nationals in Las Vegas, NV in November.

Away from competition, Fotion is a custom home builder by profession and a Strongman by obsession. Fotion and his wife, Joelle, own Fotion's Clubhouse Gym in Carbondale, where all the physical and mental training takes place.

Fotion is a trainer, coach and motivator in and out of the gym.

He trains Strongman competitors, Powerlifters, body builders and figure competitors.

He spent 20 years competing as a body builder before he crossed over to Strongman.

The Fotion's gym is an old school strength training, strongman and overall health and wellness gym. Fotion's main focus is helping people by building a community of strength in the mind and body and helping our members make healthy life choices and keep positive attitudes everyday.

The Carbondale resident now awaits his invitation to the World's Strongest Master Man competition. The date and location of the 2018 World's Strongest Man competition has not been announced.