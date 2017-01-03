CHSAA commissioner Paul Angelico to retire June 30 | PostIndependent.com

Paul Angelico, Commissioner for the Colorado High School Activities Association since 2010, has announced his retirement from the Association, CHSAA President Eddie Harnett has announced. He will leave his position on June 30. Angelico has been in education for the past 40 years as a teacher, coach and administrator.

“For nearly three decades Colorado’s Paul Angelico has been an extremely strong advocate of student involvement in high school athletics and activities. Through his direction, the Colorado High School Activities Association is seen as the leader in guiding, regulating, and encouraging interscholastic athletics across the state. Through his leadership as an athletic/activity administrator, the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) is valued as a leader in interscholastic athletics nationally,” Hartnett said. “Because of his ability to support and to value all stakeholders’ – students, coaches, parents, staff, and community members – Paul will be missed as our Commissioner in the future. The CHSAA Board of Directors wishes Paul well on his future endeavors.”

“It’s time for me to retire. The CHSAA needs to continue to be on the leading edge of progress, and in order to be able to move forward, it will take newer people with new energy who will be around to see long-term goals through – goals such as a new classification system – that I don’t see myself being able to do justice to,” Angelico said.

Angelico, a 1972 graduate of Wasson High School, earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Colorado in Business and Economics in 1977. He also competed for the Bears’ mens’ gymnastics team.

Prior to joining the CHSAA in 1990, Angelico was activities director and business manager, girls’ gymnastics coach and student council advisor for Air Academy High School in Colorado Springs (1979-89). Prior to his stint at Air Academy, Angelico was a business education teacher, boys’ and girls’ gymnastics coach, student council advisor and activities director for Coronado High School (1977-79).

Angelico, 62, was president of A & R Sports Corporation’s gymnastics school in Colorado Springs (1977-82) and served as chairman of the Colorado Springs Gymnastics Games Committee which hosted 20 national and international gymnastics competitions for the United States Gymnastics Federation.

Angelico has been with the Association since 1990, serving as Assistant Commissioner until 2002 when he was named to the Associate Commissioner’s post, the position he has held since.

A nationwide search to replace Angelico will begin immediately. The position description and announcement is posted on CHSAANow.com/Apply and will close February 14, with an announcement on Angelico’s successor to come at the organization’s April Legislative Council meeting.