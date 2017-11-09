CMU’s Wenzel, a Coal Ridge graduate, shines both on and off the pitch for women’s soccer

Colorado Mesa University senior midfielder and 2013 Coal Ridge High School graduate Amanda Wenzel was eight when she had a hematoma. Due to it being trauma caused, she only assumes it was from heading soccer balls. Her entire life Wenzel has had a passion for the sport, but on that trip to the hospital, to care for the hematoma, she also found her calling in life.

"I just remember being in the hospital and not even being afraid of it," Wenzel said. "Because I was there and those people were there to help and comfort me. That's what actually inspired me to be a nurse."

Not only a star on the pitch, Wenzel exceeds in academics at Colorado Mesa University's nursing program. A challenge? Yes, but Wenzel is not one to shy away from challenges considering she has been the key to CMU's women's soccer program's rise.

A Newcastle, Colo. native, Wenzel was always around the game. Her mom and aunts played soccer and passed the sport down to her. Over time she learned to love the game for herself. She played it through high school, then came the big decision of where to go for school.

"Well I only live an hour away from here, so Mesa's always been a name that I've heard," Wenzel said. "When I initially started applying to school I knew that I wanted to be at D2 and I knew that I wanted to be a nurse. So I was looking at all of these different programs."

She chose Colorado Mesa University, but at one point Wenzel's time at the school seemed unlikely.

"The coach here during my recruitment process quit," Wenzel said. "So I actually had no school to go to after I committed. But Jason [Clare] the coach now called me and said 'I still want you.' And I said okay I like Jason, I like the way he coaches. So Mesa was my top choice and they have the best nursing program in Colorado right now so that was a big plus. It's convenient my parent's come to the games."

Convenient as it was off the pitch, on the pitch Wenzel's choice was anything but. She came to a team that had a losing record the year prior. Her first year playing the program the team earned a single win on the season, differing to the level of success Wenzel had years prior.

To read the rest of the story on Wenzel, visit CMU's student newspaper, The Criterion