Coal Ridge golf places sixth at home invitational

Competing at Lakoda Canyon Golf Course in New Castle on Wednesday, the Coal Ridge Titans' boys golf team finished in sixth place out of 12 teams, recording a team score of 272.

Sophomore Ryan Kotz led the Titans with a round of 87, while senior Billett Porter finished with a round of 88. Freshman Kobe Ottosen shot a round of 97 for the Titans, while sophomore Sean Mooney (109) and sophomore Austin Gerber (111) capped off the strong showing for the Titans at their home tournament.

The Basalt Longhorns won the Titan Invitational with a score of 239, led by Blake Exelbert's winning round of 71, while the Summit Tigers (249) and the Vail Mountain Gore Rangers (253) rounded out the top three teams.

For Basalt, Tyler Sims shot a round of 82, while Glenwood's Holden Kleager, who competes for Basalt in golf, shot a round of 86 at Lakoda Canyon.

Rifle's boys golf team also competed at the invitational and placed seventh with a team score of 280. For the Bears, senior Jacob Smith shot a round of 79, while Wolfgang Smith (89), Jackson Davis (112) and Tegan Costanzo (116) rounded out the day for Rifle.

ROARING FORK 10, PALISADE 1

On the road at Walker Field on the campus of Colorado Mesa University on Wednesday night, the Roaring Fork Rams' boys soccer team rolled to a 10-1 win over the host Palisade Bulldogs in a nonconference matchup.

Against the Bulldogs, senior Aiden Sloan scored two goals and added one assist, while freshman Alvin Garcia scored one goal and dished out one assist.

Junior Leo Loya scored two goals for the Rams, while senior Marcos Ramos added two goals and one assist to back the Rams' high-powered attack against Palisade.

Also finding the back of the net for Roaring Fork was junior Ronald Clemente and freshman Carlos Ortiz, who struck twice for the Rams.

Palisade did score an own goal on the night, which stretched the Rams' lead to 8-1, before Loya scored two quick goals, one of which was assisted by Sloan to cap off the impressive 10-1 win under the lights at CMU.

With the win over Palisade, Roaring Fork improves to 4-1 (1-0)on the season under head coach Nick Forbes.

The Rams will have nearly a week off until they host the Colorado Rocky Mountain School Oysters at 4 p.m. Sept. 19 for a nonconference matchup.