Coal Ridge vball stunned by Montrose

Hosting the Montrose Indians Tuesday night in New Castle at Coal Ridge High School, the Titans girls volleyball team dropped a stunning 5-set decision by scores of 20-25, 25-14, 25-23, 24-26 and 15-17, losing for the first time in the 2017 season.

Against the Indians, Coal Ridge dropped the first set to fall behind 1-0, but the experienced Titans rallied by winning the next two sets, taking a 2-1 lead in the match. The Indians responded with a win in the fourth set, setting up the winner-take-all fifth set. In the final set, the Titans appeared to have the win locked up, but Coal Ridge struggled with serves, allowing the Indians to win the final set, handing Coal Ridge the stunning loss on its home court.

For the Titans, senior Cassie Greene finished with 15 kills and three aces on the night, while freshman middle hitter Taylor Wiescamp finished with 10 kills and 10 blocks.

Senior Paige Harlow chipped in with 10 kills and seven aces, while senior Santana Martinez added 16 digs, six kills and six aces. Junior outside hitter Alexis Wiescamp recorded eight kills in the loss, while junior setter Kenzie Crawford chipped in with 45 assists, five kills and two aces.

Seniors Jessica Feese and Emily Wright chipped in with 10 and 19 digs, respectively.

With the loss, Coal Ridge falls to 15-1 on the season, but fortunately for the Titans it wasn't a 3A Western Slope League game, so the Titans are still a perfect 8-0 in league play.

Eagle Valley 3, Grand Valley 0

On the road Tuesday evening for a matchup with the Eagle Valley Devils — one of the top teams in the 4A Western Slope League — the Grand Valley Cardinals dropped a three-set decision in a nonconference matchup between 4A and 3A by scores of 12-25, 3-25 and 13-25.

With the loss to Eagle Valley on the road, the Cardinals fall to 5-12 (3-4 3A WSL) on the season. The Cardinals will travel to Delta Friday for a matchup with the Panthers at 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

CRMS 6, Grand Valley 2

Taking on the Colorado Rocky Mountain Oysters Tuesday afternoon in a 3A Western Slope League matchup, the Grand Valley Cardinals' boys soccer team dropped a tough 6-2 decision.

In the first half the Oysters scored twice to take a 2-1 lead into the half before exploding for four second-half goals to pull away for a 6-2 win over the visiting Cardinals.

With the loss, Grand Valley falls to 4-8-1 (1-6 3A WSL) on the season, while CRMS improves to 3-6 (2-5 3A WSL) on the season. The Cardinals will travel to Vail Thursday for a tough matchup with the Gore Rangers at 4 p.m.