Coal Ridge vball wins Battle Mountain tourney, dropping just one set

On the road Saturday morning for a tournament at Battle Mountain High School in Edwards, the Coal Ridge Titans' girls volleyball team rolled through the Huskies' home tournament, dropping just one set in four matches to win the tournament title in impressive fashion.

At the tournament, Coal Ridge defeated the likes of Vail Mountain (25-22 and 25-16), Golden (25-18 and 26-23), Alamosa (14-25, 25-18 and 15-11) and Battle Mountain (25-23 and 25-22). By defeating all four teams, Coal Ridge stays perfect on the season, sitting at an impressive 13-0 on the year.

"We had 12 girls contribute all day long," Coal Ridge head coach Aimee Gerber said. "They fought hard when they had to and played with confidence in each other. The team chemistry just keeps building and they are having fun doing what they love. Our focus is one point at a time, one set at a time, one match at a time."

In the four-game tournament, senior Emily Wright and senior Santana Martinez had strong defensive games as Wright led the way with 32 digs, while Martinez chipped in with 27 digs and five aces. Junior setter Kenzie Crawford came through with a great day offensively, dishing out 102 assists, eight kills and four aces, while senior middle hitter Paige Harlow led the way offensively with 33 kills, nine blocks and seven aces. Freshman middle hitter Taylor Wiescamp chipped in with 30 kills and eight blocks, while senior Cassie Greene added 24 kills and six blocks.

BOYS SOCCER

COAL RIDGE 2, VAIL MOUNTAIN 1, OT

Recommended Stories For You

Taking on the Vail Mountain Gore Rangers Saturday afternoon in Vail for a big 3A Western Slope League matchup between two powerhouse programs, the Coal Ridge Titans' boys soccer team came through with a big 2-1 overtime victory to keep in the hunt for a possible 3A WSL championship.

Against the Gore Rangers, senior forward Ishmael Ramirez came through with both goals for the Titans, while senior forward Jordi Serna added assists on both of Ramirez's goals to lead the Titans to the win.

CROSS COUNTRY

RIFLE'S WAGLER WINS ASPEN XC MEET

At the Chris Severny Invitational in Aspen Saturday morning, Rifle senior Sarah Wagler continued her impressive individual season for the Bears, winning the varsity girl's race by three seconds over a runner from Sorocco, timing in at 22:11.00. Wagler's win helped the Rifle girls place fourth as a team with 75 points.

Along with Wagler, Rifle freshman Karisa Coombs placed 11th with a time of 25:39.30, while junior Jasmine Sandoval placed 13th with a time of 25:52.80.

Basalt, which placed second in the girl's race with 52 points, finishing just four points behind Aspen for first, saw senior Carly Robinson turn in a fifth-place performance with a time of 23:54.30, while freshman Sierra Bower placed seventh with a time of 24:35.30. In the boy's race, Rifle freshman Jonny Hernandez continues his hot start to a varsity career, placing fifth overall with a time of 20:41.10, finishing just under a minute out of first place.

Rifle sophomore Nicholas Heil (22:58.90) and senior Devon Wright (22:59.60) placed 21st and 22nd respectively for the Bears, while Basalt saw junior William Luckett turn in an 11th-place finish on the day with a time of 21:43.60.

The Rifle boys finished fourth with 82 points behind Aspen (39), Grand Junction (55) and Kent Denver (60).