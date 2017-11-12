Coal Ridge’s Harlow wins 3A WSL Player of the Year

After taking over for older sister Kaitlyn Harlow following graduation, senior middle hitter Paige Harlow one-upped her older sister during the 2017 volleyball season, winning the 3A Western Slope League Player of the Year award, as voted on by coaches in the league.

Harlow finished the season with 266 kills on 532 attempts, good for a 50 percent kill percentage on the season.

Along with her play at the net offensively, Harlow added 49 aces while leading the Titans to a 3A Western Slope League championship. Thanks to the league title, Coal Ridge head coach Aimee Gerber was named the 3A WSL Coach of the Year as well.

After seeing limited time the last two years on varsity, Harlow took such an impressive leap in her game, leading to the Player of the Year award.

"I thought it was a well-deserved award for Paige," Gerber said. "She worked really hard to become a leader on the team, and I thought she handled the majority of the offense going through her this season very well. I was very pleased to see her win the award."

Along with Harlow winning the Player of the Year award and Gerber winning the Coach of the Year award, the Titans tied with the Delta Panthers for the most players on the 3A WSL All-Conference and Honorable Mention teams with six total.

Joining Harlow on the first team was senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Santana Martinez and senior libero Emily Wright.

Martinez finished the year with 386 digs, 79 aces and 70 kills, while Wright chipped in with 379 digs, 24 aces and 13 kills as the Titans reached the championship game of the 3A Region 12 bracket before falling to Middle Park.

Outside of Coal Ridge on the 3A WSL team, Basalt senior Kaylin Williams represented the Longhorns thanks to a season in which the middle hitter recorded 171 kills, 34 aces and 65 total blocks on the season, while Grand Valley saw junior middle hitter Kyra Hitt earn first-team honors for the Cardinals.

Coal Ridge saw senior outside hitter Cassie Greene (155 kills, 45 aces, 94 digs), junior setter Kenzie Crawford (715 aces, 64 kills, 40 aces) and freshman middle hitter Taylor Wiescamp (213 kills, 110 blocks) earn honorable mention accolades, while Basalt saw senior setter Caitlyn Robinson (235 assists, 66 aces) earn honorable mention accolades for the Longhorns.

Grand Valley sophomore outside hitter Loghan Teter found herself on the honorable mention team, while Roaring Fork senior outside hitter Lily Nichols represented the Rams on the honorable mention team.