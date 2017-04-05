Coal Ridge’s Wood signs with CMU | PostIndependent.com

After making the switch to track and field full time this summer, Coal Ridge senior Faith Wood saw her hard work and determination pay off Wednesday as the sprinter signed her National Letter of Intent to run for Colorado Mesa University this fall in Grand Junction.

Prior to making the switch to track and field full time, Wood competed in volleyball, but her heart was always set on running, which led to her pursuing a collegiate career in the sport.

Now, after four years as a member of the Titans, Wood will slip on the maroon and gold of the Mavericks this fall, getting a chance to compete close to home, along with former Coal Ridge teammate Amber Bowles, a hurdler at CMU currently.

"At first, all I wanted to do was get out of Colorado and go somewhere else," Wood said. "I started out looking at California and Oregon schools, but then I had an opportunity come about with Mesa. It was a welcoming program and I really clicked with the coach, so I couldn't pass this up. Yes, it's closer to home than I would have wanted, but the team culture was perfect. They're like a family at CMU."

At CMU, Wood will focus on short sprints such as the 100 and 200 dash, but she's also looking into competing in the long jump, should the Mavericks coaching staff see potential in her in that event.

Last season, Wood played a big part in the Titans winning the regional championship before earning yet another berth in the state meet. Now, she's playing a leading role in direction of the Coal Ridge program this season, where the Titans look to defend that regional championship.

But the thrill of competing and the bond with her teammates is the factor that drives Wood to show up at the track every day looking to get better.

"The family atmosphere really draws me in," Wood said. "My team is everything to me. They're always there for me and there to cheer me on, and they were here today to watch me sign. And Coach Kirk has played a big role too. He's helped me so much, whether it's through life lessons or helping me in certain areas of the sport. But it's really a time for reflection on the track because it's just you competing."