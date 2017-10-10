Crown Mountain BMX riders compete at state championship in Grand Junction

The Colorado BMX State Championship Final was held at Grand Valley BMX in Grand Junction on Sunday. The race was the final competition of the season and was not only a triple-point race, but also determined the overall state standings of the athletes, and state number plates were presented to top riders from each class. The Colorado State BMX series, with more than 12 stops throughout the state, draws top riders and is a very exciting and competitive series for youth bikers.

At the state final in Grand Junction, a handful of local riders from Garfield County and Pitkin County turned in strong performances, highlighted by 10-year-old Campbell Maybon of Carbondale.

Maybon placed first in the cruiser class and earned the overall Colorado state championship in both the 10x class and the 10 cruiser class.

Carbondale's Zach White, 10, also had a strong day in Junction, placing second overall in his class, finishing fourth overall in the state.

Jiah Cohen, 11, of Basalt placed second in the novice class, while Houston Benvenuto, 10, of Aspen placed third in the intermediate class, good for a third-place finish in the state.

Nine-year-old Finn McDermott of Glenwood Springs placed third in the expert class for his age, claiming third in the state as well, while Basalt 9-year-old Ian Westerman turned in a first-place performance in the cruiser class, fourth in the expert class and a first-place overall finish in the state standings in the expert class.

Recommended Stories For You

Reed Russell, 8, of Carbondale placed second in the intermediate class for his age, adding a second-place finish in the state standings, while Brody McDermott, 7, of Glenwood Springs placed first in his intermediate age class, winning the overall state championship in the class.

Five-year-old Marley Patrick of Rifle placed eighth in the state standings in the 5 & under novice class, while Whit Miller, 7, of Basalt placed first in the 7 novice class, rounding out the top performances of local riders at the state championships in Grand Junction Sunday afternoon.