Demon boys place third, qualify for 4A state XC meet

Competing on one of the toughest courses they've seen all season, the Glenwood Springs Demons boys cross country team gutted out a third-place finish Thursday afternoon in Frisco at the 4A Region 1 cross country meet, which was good enough for the boys team to earn a bid to the 4A state meet next weekend.

In Frisco, the Demons raced at around 9,100 feet above sea-level on a rolling, tough terrain. As a team, the boys scored just 105 points, placing third behind Evergreen (72) and Eagle Valley 77) to earn the trip to the state meet.

"It was definitely a tough race," Glenwood Head Coach Justin Baum said. "It was a very tough course in Frisco. It was a tough, rocky terrain with rolling hills, and it was a tough environment to race in. But the boys ran really, really tough and squeezed out the third-place finish. It wasn't easy, that's for sure."

In the boys race, Glenwood senior Ian Richardson turned in the highest finish for the Demons, crossing the line in 10th place with a time of 18:35.71, good enough for an individual qualifying time of his own. Behind Richardson for the Demons was Glenwood junior Henry Barth, who placed 12th with a time of 18:40.68 in just his second race back from injury.

Junior Gavin Harden had another great day for Glenwood as well, placing 19th in the regional meet with a time of 19:05.93, while senior Mathew Thrun and freshman William Berkheimer placed 31st and 33rd respectively with times of 19:31.56 and 19.37.62.

Thanks to strong individual performances, the boys team qualified for the state meet for a second straight year, with this being the first year under the guidance of Baum.

While the Glenwood boys celebrated a thrilling day of competition, the Glenwood girls came up a bit short in their bid to send the girls team to the state meet, while no individual Glenwood girl qualified for the 4A meet next weekend.

"The girls regional is really tough with Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain in our region," Baum said. "Not only do they qualify their teams, but they take up a lot of the individual spots as well, which makes it very hard to earn a spot in the state meet. The girls ran as hard as they could and competed as hard as they could, and we're super proud of that. They came into the race knowing it was going to be difficult, but they battled all day. There's no disappointment from our coaching staff because we know how hard the girls worked all season and how good they were this fall."

For the girls, who placed seventh as a team with 205 points, freshman Sophia Vigil led the way for the Demons, turning in a 25th-place finish with a time of 22:21.85, while junior Emily Worline placed 43rd for Glenwood with a time of 23:32.57.

Senior Erica Diemoz capped off a strong career for Glenwood with a 49th-place finish, clocking in with a time of 24:02.78, while seniors Payton Bonzack and Serena Richardson finished off successful Demon careers by placing 52nd and 53rd respectively with times of 24:21.58 and 24:26.82.