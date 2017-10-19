Demons avenge early-season loss, sweep Bulldogs on Senior Night

Playing in front of a large home gathering on senior night at the Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium, the Glenwood Springs Demons avenged a late September loss at Palisade by taking it to the Bulldogs 28-26, 25-9, and 25-19 for a 3-0 match victory in a critical collision of two Western Slope League volleyball heavyweights.

Glenwood Head Coach Kehau Rust, visibly pleased with her team's effort, wore a smile as wide as the Mississippi following the big win.

"I'm extremely happy for the girls, especially on senior night," Rust said. "We knew this would be a tough match, and I'm proud of how well the girls played."

The Demons came out of the starting gates quickly behind the back line defense of senior Maddie Bolitho and the net play of fellow senior Tye Wedhorn.

Glenwood jumped ahead 10-6 in the early going, and was still holding on to a slim 12-10 margin when Demon senior Maya Erickson slipped in a cross court winner to keep Palisade on its heels.

The first game continued to be nip and tuck with neither team ever mounting more than a three-point lead. The Bulldogs got some key contributions up front from junior Alexandra MacAskill and some timely serves from Emily Tucker to keep the fans on the edge of their seats, but Glenwood managed to halt all Palisade runs at a minimum, as the Demons would hold on for the 28-26 win.

Recommended Stories For You

The Demons didn't dilly or dally as they used the momentum from game one to storm to a quick 5-0 lead in game two. The formidable Glenwood front line of Wedhorn, Mary Fuller and Ashley Emery returned many Bulldog shots back to the enemy side of the court. Saylor Warren served the Demons out to an 11-3 lead, and junior Baylee Johnson extended that cushion to 14-6 on a tip shot to an area of the court where no Bulldogs stood. Glenwood cruised from that point on to easily record the final 25-9 game count.

If Glenwood's Wedhorn were a WWF wrestler, her nickname would most likely be "Smackdown" as she continued her dominant net play by peppering Palisade with hard shots to all areas of the court. The Bulldogs though, weren't about to roll over and play dead, as they mounted a game three charge to try to get back in the match.

The Bulldogs gained back some elusive momentum as they jumped out to a 12-9 lead which prompted Rust to call a timeout to settle her charges. Rust's words must have hit home with the Demons, as the home team went on a mini 3-0 run to pull what would be the deciding game to even.

With the Glenwood back line of Kassidi Johnson and Bolitho digging up almost everything Palisade threw at them, the Demons went on a 16-7 run following Rust's timeout to close out the final game and match at 25-19. The celebration was on for Glenwood, as players and coaches exchanged high-fives and hugs.

In the big victory, Wedhorn recorded a personal record of 25 kills for the match, while Bolitho turned in a career-high 32 digs in the win.

The Demons are now in a tie at the top of the Western Slope League with the Eagle Valley Devils.

Honored on senior night for the Demons were Saylor Warren, Kassidi Johnson, Cheyenne McLelland, Maya Erickson, Mary Fuller, Tye Wedhorn and Maddie Bolitho.

For Glenwood (15-2, 9-2 WSL), a Saturday afternoon date in Steamboat with an improving Sailor team will conclude the 2017 portion of the conference schedule.