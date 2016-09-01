Demons, Bears win on first day of Demon Invitational | PostIndependent.com

With a new head coach leading the way for the Glenwood Springs Demons volleyball program, the Demons have gotten off to a strong start, splitting their first two matches of the season.

After falling on the road to Grand Junction last week, the Demons faced off with the visiting Roaring Fork Rams on day one of the Demon Invitational at Glenwood Springs High School.

Against the Rams, the Demons — under Dennis Sunderland — picked up a straight-set win over the Rams, 25-21 and 25-18, to push their record on the season to 1-1.

In the win, Kassidi Johnson led the way offensively with 16 assists and four kills, allowing the Demons to spread out their offense. Along with Johnson, Tye Wedhorn had a team-high six kills, while Mary Fuller, Stephanie Kehoe and Maya Erickson added four kills each.

With the loss, the Rams fall to 1-1 on the season under first-year head coach Donna Batcher.

In the second match of the day at the Demon Invitational, the Rifle Bears under second-year head coach Krista Noska upset the Grand Valley Cardinals under head coach Dave Walck by scores of 25-18 and 25-22.

Day two of the Demon Invitational will resume Friday afternoon at Glenwood Springs High School.