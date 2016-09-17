Demons compete at Eagle Valley Invitational | PostIndependent.com

Competing at the Eagle Valley cross country meet on a beautiful Saturday morning, the Glenwood Springs Demons saw some great individual performances at the meet, led by Henry Barth and Gavin Harden.

The duo finished third and ninth respectively in the boys competition, leading the Demons to a second-place finish in team scoring out of 19 total teams (15 of which scored). Barth turned in a time of 17:06.40, scoring two points for the Demons, while Harden turned in a time of 17:44.50, scoring eight points.

Mathew Thrun (18:16.90), Bryce Risner (18:27.00) and Austin Hawkins (18:47.80) also turned in respectable finishes for the Demons, who scored 100 points as a team, which was just 11 points behind Battle Mountain.

In the girl’s race, Erica Diemoz (19th, 22:00.00) and Sedona Kellogg (20th, 22:03.00) helped lead the Demon girls to a fourth-place finish at the meet out of 15 scoring teams, giving the Glenwood team a terrific showing once again on the road.

Claudio Hirons (22:37.00), Elle Murphy (22:47.90), Serena Richardson (23:10.50) and Emily Worline (23:23.70) rounded up big days for the Demons, who scored 141 points as a team.

“The kids ran great and ran hard,” Glenwood Head Coach Mike Schneiter said. “We are always proud of the great efforts they are putting out and they are receiving a lot of attention from people around the state and I had a bunch of cross country coaches tell me how impressed they are with our teams.”

The attention comes for good reason as the Demons continue to roll through competitions as one of the top teams in each and every meet, setting themselves up for a strong finish to the season.

Outside of Glenwood, Rifle, Coal Ridge and Grand Valley all made the trip to Eagle Valley for the meet.

For Rifle, Jack Rubalcave (7th, 17:39.80) and Gabe Marbas (13th, 17:50.50) led the way for the Bears in the boys’ race. Coal Ridge’s Justin Allen turned in a 16th-place finish with a time of 17:58.50, while Laytham Magana (19:23.90) led the way for the Cardinals with a 57th-place finish.

For the girls, Rifle’s Sarah Wagler finished sixth overall with a time of 20:09.20, while Coal Ridge freshman Skye Riddick (24:19.90) and Grand Valley freshman Cheryl Wilkie (25:29.80) led the way for the Titans and Cardinals.

TITANS SWEEP BULLDOGS

Playing at home for the first time in weeks, the Coal Ridge girls volleyball team took advantage of home court Saturday to sweep the Moffat County Bulldogs, 25-15, 25-9 and 25-18.

“Moffat was better than I’ve seen them in six years and we were really scrappy today,” Coal Ridge Head Coach Aimee Gerber said. “We played solid and got a chance to get all 12 girls into the match, which was nice.”

In the win, Kaitlyn Harlow led the way with 10 kills and six aces, while Nicole Mooney (9) and Paige Harlow (4) chipped in offensively. Dana Kotz added 20 assists, while Emily Wright and Santana Martinez both had six digs.

With the win, Coal Ridge improves to 3-1 overall on the year. The Titans will travel to Roaring Fork next Thursday for a matchup with the Rams.

RAMS TOP PIRATES

On the road for a matchup with Olathe Saturday, the Roaring Fork Rams came out with a sweep over the Pirates, winning in straight sets 25-13, 26-24 and 25-17.

“Our MVP today was setter Jasmin Lopez,” Roaring Fork Head Coach Donna Batcher said. “She played fantastic today and helped maintain great team enthusiam as well. They played with a great level of intensity today as well.”

With the win, the Rams are off to a great start sitting at 6-4 on the season.

DEMONS FALL TO SAILORS

Looking to extend its winning streak Saturday on the road at Steamboat Springs, the Glenwood Springs girl’s volleyball team fell in straight sets to the Sailors 23-25, 23-25 and 9-25.

“It was a rough day for us and I did not have them ready emotionally,” Glenwood Head Coach Dennis Sunderland said. “I couldn’t get them on the same page throughout the match, and Steamboat played really well and took advantage of any mistakes we made.”

With the loss, Glenwood falls to 6-3 (1-2 4A Western Slope League) on the year. The Demons will travel to Battle Mountain Tuesday for a matchup with the Huskies.