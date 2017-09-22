Prep Roundup: Demons fall to Panthers for first loss of the season

On the road for a matchup with the Harrison Panthers on Friday night in Colorado Springs, the Glenwood Springs Demons' football team dropped its first game of the season, 36-24.

In Colorado Springs, Glenwood junior Luke Gair scored the first touchdown of the game for the Demons.

Junior running back Miguel Herrera scored two touchdowns in the game, including a last-second 25-yard reception from quarterback Brady Steen to cap off the scoring in the loss.

Sitting at 3-1 on the season, the Demons will hit the road for a second straight week, this time on a Saturday at Pueblo Central at Dutch Clark Stadium.

RIFLE 35, KENNEDY 24

Taking on the Kennedy Commanders on Friday afternoon in Denver for a matchup with the Kennedy Commanders following a Week 3 bye, the Rifle Bears' football team picked up a big 35-24 win over the host Commanders to improve to 3-1 on the season.

Against the Commanders, junior Tanner Vines found the end zone twice in the win, while junior Camron Shephard and senior Brandon Fletchall added one touchdown each for the Bears.

Sitting at 3-1 on the season, the Bears will host the Conifer Lobos next Friday at Bears Stadium in Rifle at 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

RIFLE 8, BASALT 6

Hosting the Basalt Longhorns on Friday afternoon, the Rifle Bears' girls softball team picked up another win to start the season, topping the visiting Longhorns 8-6 to improve to 11-3 on the season.

Against the Longhorns, junior Kaitlyn Harris went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a three-run homer and two runs scored, while sophomore Delaney Phillips went 2-for-3 with a walk, three runs scored and two stolen bases.

Senior Claudia Abbott hit a double in the win, while driving in two runs and scoring one herself.

Junior Amanda Green added two hits and a run scored, while junior pitcher Kaitlyn Jackson pitched a complete game for her 11th win of the season, striking out five in the win.

Junior Shaeley Arneson, senior Peyton Caldwell and senior Sydney Scarrow added one hit each.

With the win, Rifle improves to 11-3. The Bears will travel to Palisade on Tuesday for a matchup with the Bulldogs at 4 p.m.