Demons fall to Spartans, Indians in Region 11 tournament

Competing in the first regional tournament since 2013, the No. 14 Glenwood Springs Demons won just one set Saturday in Denver at Thomas Jefferson High School, losing to the No. 26 Cheyenne Mountain Indians in four sets before falling to the No. 11 Thomas Jefferson in two sets, finishing off a terrific season for the Demons under head coach Kehau Rust.

Against the Indians, Glenwood fell in an 0-2 hole, dropping the first two sets by scores of 25-18 and 25-21. But the Demons roared back in the third set, topping the Indians by a score of 25-22, setting up a pivotal fourth set with the season largely on the line.

In the fourth set, Glenwood fought hard but ultimately came up short, dropping a 25-14 decision to the Indians, who ended up winning the Region 11 bracket with wins over Thomas Jefferson and Glenwood Springs.

With one match left in the season, the Demons matched up with the Spartans on their home floor, competing in a best-of-3 match since both teams were eliminated from 4A state tournament contention. Against the Spartans, Glenwood could never really find their stride, dropping the first two sets by identical scores of 25-16 to wrap up the 2017 season.

Despite the disappointing end in Denver, Glenwood can hold their heads high after going 19-6 (10-2 4A Western Slope League) on the season, finishing second in the league and earning one of the highest seeds in the state tournament that the Demons have had since at least 2013.

Saturday's tournament is the last time the seven seniors — Maddie Bolitho, Cheyanne McLulland, Maya Erickson, Tye Wedhorn, Mary Fuller, Kassidi Johnson and Saylor Warren — will put on a Glenwood volleyball jersey. They can take pride in the fact that they established a culture and expectation level of volleyball at Glenwood moving forward.