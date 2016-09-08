Demons fall to Tigers | PostIndependent.com

Hitting the road for a big 4A Western Slope League volleyball match with the Summit Tigers, the Glenwood Springs Demons fell in four sets in a tough environment, 19-25, 25-16, 17-25 and 21-25.

In the loss, Tye Wedhorn had a match-high 17 kills, while Maddie Bolitho stood tall defensively, picking up 15 digs.

“I did a poor job of getting them ready,” Glenwood Head Coach Dennis Sunderland said. “I just did not have them ready. Summit came out ready to play, and the crowd had them fired up. We didn’t play bad, just inconsistent at times.”

With the loss, Glenwood falls to 5-2 on the season. The Demons will host Rifle next Thursday at Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium.

TITANS TOP WARRIORS

In a five-set volleyball duel with the host Grand Junction Central Warriors, Thursday, the Coal Ridge Titans came out with a win by scores of 17-25, 28-26, 25-20, 20-25 and 15-10, moving to 2-1 on the season.

For the Titans, Nicole Mooney had 14 kills, 17 digs and three aces. Kaitlyn Harlow added 10 kills and seven blocks, while Dana Kotz led the way with 32 assists, eight digs and four kills.

Cassie Greene chipped in with six kills, three blocks and three aces as Emily Wright added 12 digs.

The Titans will have roughly nine days off before taking on the Moffat County Bulldogs at home on Sept. 17.

DEMONS COME UP SHORT AGAINST COMMANDERS

Playing on a Thursday night on the road against the Kennedy Commanders, the Glenwood Springs Demons came up just short in their bid for their first football win of the season, falling to the Commanders 21-20 to drop to 0-2 on the young season.

The Demons were tied with the Commanders 14-14 at the half before coming up painfully short on the road in an early-season matchup.

With eight days until their next game, the Demons will look to build off of their performance against the Commanders leading into next Friday’s game with the Steamboat Springs Sailors.