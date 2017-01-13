Demons pick up big sweep of Huskies at home | PostIndependent.com

After starting off their Western Slope League season with losses against two of the best teams the conference has to offer in Palisade and Rifle, the Glenwood girls basketball team was in need of putting a mark in the win column and getting some positive karma back on their side in Friday night’s home contest with the Battle Mountain Huskies.

Consider it mission accomplished as the Demons, fueled by 11 first-half points from junior forward Tatum Peterson, broke open a close game midway through the second period of play to ease past their opponents from Edwards by a score of 47-33.

With guard Monique Stevens scoring three early baskets, Battle Mountain was able to keep things interesting, trailing only 16-14 with 4:21 left until halftime.

Glenwood junior guard Dani DeCrow would give the home team a much needed spark as she hit a three-pointer from the right side, and then notched another jumper soon after to give the Demons some breathing room.

Peterson, though, was the inside puzzle that the Huskies had no solution for. With nice feeds coming from junior point guard Maddie Bolitho, Peterson was able to convert several chances inside the painted area, while also hitting three of four attempts from the charity stripe.

“I always try to do my part, but this year we have a lot of people who can score at any given time,” said Peterson, who finished with a game-high 16 points. “We all just try to play our game.”

The game slowed down considerably for Glenwood in the third quarter as the Demons would not score until DeCrow scored an inside bucket with just three seconds remaining in the period.

Battle Mountain, playing with renewed energy, pulled to within 27-23 on a three-pointer by Stevens. With the home crowd getting a bit restless, Glenwood now found itself in a battle as the final period of play commenced.

When Stevens scored again from beyond the three-point arc to make the score 30-26,

Bolitho decided it was time to pick her team up a bit. Bolitho hit two three-pointers in the final stanza, a total that was matched by the lone senior on the Demon roster, Lauren Howell.

“I knew we needed to step things up in that fourth quarter,” Bolitho said. “They were guarding Tatum down low, so we needed to start hitting some outside shots.”

To go along with Peterson’s 16 points, Bolitho chipped in with eight points of her own.

Dani DeCrow contributed eight points also, with Howell helping the victorious cause with six points.

Glenwood now moves to 5-7 overall for the season, and 1-2 in Western Slope League play.

GLENWOOD 54, BATTLE MOUNTAIN 46

Playing what coach Cory Hitchcock called their most complete game of the season so far, the Glenwood Demon boys relied on unselfish play at the offensive end and some stingy defense throughout Friday night’s contest to topple Battle Mountain by a 54-46 score.

“This is probably the best defensive team I have had here in Glenwood,” Hitchcock said following the game. “Our defensive play creates our offense. I’m really proud of how the kids shared the ball tonight also. We had 18 total assists for the game.”

Glenwood took the lead early in the game as sophomore Kevin Ayon and junior A.J. Crowley tallied buckets right out of the gates to put the Demons on top 7-5.

It was a lead they would never relinquish.

Chano Gonzalez and Aaron Smith kept things rolling for Glenwood in the second quarter as Smith, a junior guard, hit a jumper and two three-pointers to stake the red and white to a 23-19 lead at the intermission.

The deciding stretch for Glenwood in the second half came with just 45 seconds to play in the third quarter as Carlos Nolasco-Montes went high in the air for a tip in basket, which was followed by Smith scoring a leaning scoop shot off the window for a 42-29 Demon lead that the Huskies could not muster the firepower to overcome.

Smith led the Demons in scoring with 16 points, while Crowley helped out with eight points. Sophomore Luke Gair had 13 rebounds for Glenwood.

Glenwood upped its record to 7-5 overall with the win, 2-1 in WSL play.

Both the Glenwood boys and girls basketball teams will continue conference play Tuesday at home when the Steamboat Springs Sailors pay a visit to Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium.