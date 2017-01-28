Demons split Eagle TRI dual, fall to Wildcats | PostIndependent.com

On the road Thursday for a TRI dual with the Eagle Valley Devils and the Steamboat Springs Sailors, the Glenwood Springs wrestling team split with the Devils and Sailors, falling to Eagle Valley by a team score of 44-32 before rolling to a 44-18 win over Steamboat in the final match of the night.

Starting things off with Eagle, the two teams started off in the 132-pound weight class, where Glenwood’s Riley Prough ran roughshod over Eagle’s Tony Valdez on his way to a 17-2 win by technical fall to get the Demons off to a fast start.

In the 138-pound match, Eagle’s Noah Hermosillo pinned Glenwood’s Joaquin Garcia at the 4:46 mark, before Glenwood’s Larry Flores pinned Eagle’s Caleb Laisure in the 145-pound match at the 1:04 mark to get the Demons back on track.

Following Flores’ win by fall, Glenwood’s Juan Felan then picked up a 10-7 win by decision over Eagle’s Noah Baldwin in the 152-pound match before Glenwood was forced to forfeit the 160-pound match.

Looking to keep things rolling for the Demons in the 170-pound match, Glenwood’s Antonio Ordonez pinned Eagle’s Rowan Sokup at the 2:17 mark before Myles Wilson pinned Eagle’s Marco Rodriquez in just 39 seconds to give Glenwood a big team lead.

That would be it though for the Demons as Eagle would win the nex six matches — two of which were by forfeit — over the Demons before Glenwood’s Felix Cano was able to stop the Eagle run with a pin of Eagle’s Edgar Morales in the 126-pound match at the 4:43 mark.

Determined to bounce back against Steamboat in the nightcap, Glenwood again got off to a fast start as the Demons won three of the first four matches, highlighted by Prough winning by forfeit at 126, Joshua Sanchez winning by decision, 8-6, at 132 and Flores winning by technical fall over Steamboat’s Zach Roach at 138.

Steamboat would then bounce back with a win at 145 as Lance Bryant won by technical fall over Garcia before Mathew Hansen topped Felan by decison, 6-1, in the 152-pound match.

The Sailors would then win the 160-pound match by forfeit before Glenwood’s Antonio Ordonez righted the ship for the Demons, winning the 170-pound match by forfeit.

Following Ordonez’s win, Wilson then pinned Steamboat’s John Slowey in 36 seconds, giving the star senior two wins by fall in a combined 75 seconds.

At 195 both teams had to forfeit, which led to Mason Pardo picking up a win by forfeit in the 220-pound match.

The 285-pound weight class also featured a double forfeit before Glenwood’s Max Burrell won by forfeit at 106.

In the final match of the night, Glenwood’s Erik Krauth pinned Steamboat’s Colton Pasternak in just 32 seconds to cap off the win for the Demons.

Looking to build off of Thursday’s split in Eagle, the Demons hosted Fruita Monument on Friday night.

Unfortunately for Glenwood, Fruita took care of business, coasting to a 57-18 team win over the host Demons.

Starting off the match in the 138-pound weight class, Fruita’s Daniel Van Hoose pinned Glenwood’s Flores at the 1:49 mark to start the night off on a strong note for the Wildcats.

Fruita’s Dartagnan McLean then pinned Garcia in the 145-pound match in just 40 seconds before Fruita’s Ty Walker picked up an 8-2 win by decision over Felan in the 152-pound match.

At 160, Fruita added another win, this time by forfeit, to continue to build on its lead over Glenwood before Logan Gentzler pinned Ordonez at the 3:17 mark in the 170-pound match.

At 182 Wilson was able to stop the Fruita run, winning by forfeit, but just like that the Glenwood momentum ended as Fruita’s Biran Monahan won by forfeit in the 195-pound match, as did Levi Womack and Casey Hudson in the 220 and 285-pound matches.

At 106, both teams were forced to forfeit before Fruita’s Tayton Skufca pinned Krauth at the 4:52 mark.

Cano was then able to get Glenwood back on the board in the 120-pound match, pinning Fruita’s Jacob Kiefer. Prough was then able to follow up Cano’s pin with one of his own, pinning Fruita’s Tyler Bingham at the 1:17 mark.

In the final match of the night, this one at 132, Fruita’s Jeremiah Williams was able to close the night out on a high note for the Wildcats, pinning Sanchez at the 1:23 mark to cap off the 57-18 win.

The Demons will return to the mat on Friday night when they host Moffat County and Summit for a TRI dual at Glenwood Springs High School starting at 5 p.m.