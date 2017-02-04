Demons split TRI dual in final home match of season | PostIndependent.com

Hosting the Moffat County Bulldogs and the Summit Tigers Friday night inside Glenwood Springs High School, the Demons wrestling team split with two visiting schools to wrap up the regular season on the mat.

Starting the TRI dual against Moffat, the Demons and Bulldogs were locked in a back-and-forth match before the Bulldogs were able to pull out a 38-33 win.

The first two matches of the dual resulted in forfeits as Glenwood’s Mason Pardo picked up a win in the 285-pound match before Moffat’s Karson Cox picked up a win in the 106-pound match.

In the first actual match of the night, Moffat’s Daniel Caddy was able to pin Glenwood’s Erik Krauth in the 113-pound match to give the Bulldogs an early lead over the Demons.

Looking to bounce back at 120, Glenwood’s Felix Cano was able to get the Demons back on track by topping Moffat’s Chris Moschetti by decision, 3-0, setting up Riley Prough’s win by fall over Moffat’s Ryan Zimmerman in the 126-pound match.

In the 132-pound match, Moffat’s Ethan Powers rolled to a major decision win over Joshua Sanchez by a score of 10-1 before Glenwood’s Larry Flores picked up a 13-8 win by decision over Moffat’s John Peroulis.

Following Flores’ win, Joaquin Garcia picked up a win by forfeit in the 145-pound match, but Moffat’s Drake Zimmerman got the Bulldogs back in gear by topping Juan Felan by major decision, 15-1.

In the 160-pound match, Glenwood’s Oscar Lopez picked up a win by forfeit, but Moffat’s Mikinzie Klimper then picked up a win by fall at 1:06 over Glenwood’s Antonio Ordonez in the 170-pound match.

Glenwood’s Myles Wilson then got the Demons back on track with a win by fall over Moffat’s Elias Peroulis at the 5:58 mark before Moffat’s Hugo Hernandez and Toryn Hume closed out the match for the Bulldogs by winning by forfeits at 195 and 220.

After falling to the Bulldogs in the first match of the night, Glenwood would bounce back by rolling to a 66-6 win over the Tigers in the second match of the night as there wasn’t a single match wrestled between the two teams.

BEARS TOP BULLDOGS, SAILORS

On the road for a TRI dual with the Palisade Bulldogs and the Steamboat Springs Sailors, the Rifle Bears wrestling team picked up two big wins over the Bulldogs and the Sailors by scores of 42-33 and 36-33.

Against the Bulldogs in the first match of the night, Rifle was able to jump out to an early lead as Cauy Smith pinned Palisade’s Dylan Budeau in the 120-pound match in just 2:39, while Dillon Tiffany and Colt Rohrig followed up with wins over Cobe Clark and Dillon Abeyta to give Rifle a 16-0 lead.

Palisade would then win the next three matches to pull to within 16-15, but Rifle’s Max Demann and Alex Cordova would win the next two matches as Demann won by fall and Cordova picked up a 12-0 major decision to stretch the Rifle lead to 26-15.

Later in the match, Rifle’s Pedro Carreon and Adan Perez would pick up wins by fall before Conrad Demann would win by major decision, 14-3, to close out the win for Rifle.

Against Steamboat, Rifle would pick up the three-point win by relying on forfeits as Rohrig, Cordova, Perez, Carreon and Christopher Thompson picked up wins by forfeit.