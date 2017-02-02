Demons split with Devils in home finale | PostIndependent.com

Hosting the Eagle Valley Devils Thursday night, the Glenwood Springs Demons girls and boys basketball teams celebrated senior night — as well as the home finale for the 2016-17 season — by splitting with the Devils.

On an emotional night for Lady Demon senior guard Lauren Howell and team managers Ashley Mireles, Nina Scruton, Hannah Young and Yuneisy Zarate, the Glenwood girls team was able to gut out a tough 39-37 over the Lady Devils.

“Coming in it was going to be a super emotional game with all the girls being really close to Lauren,” Glenwood Head Coach Rhonda Moser said. “We’re going to miss her like crazy; she’s been a great asset to our program. But I think the girls knew they had a job to do tonight. We talked about how important this game was for our postseason play and what that might mean if we could get Eagle Valley, and just what it might mean to get a big win for our last home game of the season.”

Unfortunately for the Glenwood boys, celebrating the careers of senior forwards Carlos Nolasco-Montes and Nic Isgrig, as well as team managers Jennifer Ayala, Corey Bolitho, Maddie Iverson, Valeria Morales, Eleanor Rowe and Kelly Tran, the Demons came up short after stumbling in the second half, falling by a score of 66-56.

In the girls game to tip off Senior Night, the Lady Devils raced out to a quick 10-0 lead on the Lady Demons, forcing Glenwood to move out of its 2-3 zone into man-to-man defense early in the first quarter as Kylie Martin and Taylor Hermosillo knocked down three-pointers before the duo then got tough shots to fall in the paint to stake Eagle Valley to its early lead.

“We played a 2-3 when we were at Eagle Valley earlier in the season, and they just weren’t hitting from the outside until the very end,” Glenwood Head Coach Rhonda Moser said. “But I knew that those two could knock down those shots, so they hit them quick and then we knew we had to change it up and match up in man.”

Credit to the Lady Demons though, who wouldn’t falter as junior forward Tatum Peterson got Glenwood on the board with a tough layup in traffic.

Sophomore guard Ximena Gutierrez then followed up with steal and a layup in transition to pull Glenwood to within 10-4, but a layup from Eagle’s Regan Bossow made it 12-4 Lady Devils.

Following Bossow’s layup, Peterson would again receive a pass in the paint and get the shot to fall, drawing the foul. The junior forward would hit the ensuing free throw to make it 12-7 Eagle.

After hitting her free throw, Peterson would then get back on defense and force a turnover by stealing the ball and racing in for a layup to make it 12-9, firing up the home crowd.

The Lady Devils would counter with two quick buckets as Jessica Adams and Ashley Amavisca hit shots in the paint, but Glenwood would come right back with a big answer as junior forward Ellie Moser hit a three-pointer from the wing to make it 16-12 Eagle late in the first quarter.

Junior guard Maddie Bolitho would then pull Glenwood to within two on its next possession by hitting a runner in the lane to make it 16-14 before freshman guard Natalya Taylor split a pair of free throws to pull Glenwood to within one point late in the quarter.

However, Bossow would drill a corner three-pointer just before the buzzer to give the Lady Devils a 19-15 lead after one quarter of entertaining play.

Despite the first quarter being full of action, the second quarter — and the rest of the game for that matter — would slow down, at least on the scoreboard.

To start the second quarter Eagle would score two quick buckets as Martin and Alexis Gallegos knocked down midrange jumpers from the free throw line to make it 23-15 Eagle, but Peterson would answer for Glenwood by splitting a pair of free throws before Bolitho would steal the ball and race in for a layup to make it 23-18.

Bossow would counter with a layup along the baseline before Howell would hit a three-pointer in transition for Glenwood to pull the Lady Demons to within 25-21 late in the first half.

The two teams would then trade buckets to head into the half with Eagle holding a 27-23 lead over Glenwood.

Coming out of the break, Glenwood started the half on a 5-0 run as Howell hit her second three-pointer of the game before Gutierrez hit a tough layup in the paint to give the Lady Demons their first lead of the game, 28-27.

Following Gutierrez’s layup, Hermosillo would split a pair of free throws to tie the game at 28-28 before junior forward Saylor Warren and Bossow would trade buckets to knot it up again at 30-30.

Glenwood would close the quarter on a 4-0 run as Peterson would hit two shots in the paint to give the Lady Demons a 34-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

In the final quarter of the season on their home floor, the Lady Demons would hang on for the win despite scoring just five points as Bolitho would split a pair of free throws late in the quarter to seal the 39-37 win.

For Glenwood (8-11, 4-4 4A WSL), Peterson led the way with 14 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks, while Gutierrez added seven points and seven steals.

Howell chipped in with six points in her final game as a Lady Demon, while Bolitho added five points, eight steals and five assists.

Glenwood will travel to Summit on Tuesday to take on the Tigers at 5:30 p.m.

In a matchup back on Jan. 21, the Lady Demons topped the Tigers inside Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium by a score of 46-31.

A win in Summit on Tuesday will improve Glenwood’s playoff chances.

EAGLE VALLEY 66, GLENWOOD 56

Looking to finish off the sweep of the visiting Eagle Valley Devils Thursday night inside Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium, the Glenwood Springs boys basketball team let an early lead slip away before coming undone in the second half on Senior Night in the final home game of the season.

Early on the Demons appeared locked in as sophomore guard Angel Garcia hit a big three-pointer to get the Demons on the board with a 3-2 lead before senior forward Nic Isgrig received a great pass from fellow senior Carlos Nolasco-Montes for a layup in the paint to make it 5-4 Glenwood just under two minutes into the game.

From there, junior guard AJ Crowley would get going, showing signs of a potentially big night as the junior hit a high, arching floater just inside the free throw line before then hitting a jumper on the wing to give Glenwood a 9-7 lead.

Following Crowley’s jumper, sophomore guard Kevin Ayon would then drill a three-pointer on Glenwood’s possession to stretch the Demon lead to 12-7, but Eagle would score five straight points to close the quarter as Jesus Loera got a tough layup to fall in traffic before Jimmy Murphy hit a corner three-pointer to tie the game at 12-12 after one quarter of play.

In the second quarter the two teams would stay hot offensively as Crowley scored the first six points of the quarter with an and-1 layup off of an inbound play before then drilling a three-pointer.

Eagle Valley would counter with a 6-0 run though as Loera would hit another tough layup before Garrett Martin got a layup to fall while drawing the foul.

Martin would miss the ensuing free throw, but Loera would right there to grab the miss and get the putback shot to fall while drawing the foul. Much like Martin though, Loera would miss the free throw to keep the game tied at 18-18.

Nolasco-Montes and Arturo Loera would then trade buckets to knot it back up at 20-20 moments later before Crowley would then hit a pair of free throws and sophomore guard Chano Gonzalez would hit a tough layup in transition to give Glenwood a 24-20 lead.

However, the Demons would then be outscored 9-2 to close the half as Crowley’s layup would be the only points Glenwood could muster before halftime with Eagle Valley holding a 29-26 lead.

Looking to shake the tough close to the first half, Glenwood came out ready to go as sophomore Luke Gair would cap off a tough jumper by drawing the foul to head to the line.

Gair’s free throw would hit the back of the rim and miss and from there Eagle would go on a 9-0 run to pull away from the Demons as Murphy hit a three-pointer, while Dawson Keller and Loera would get tough shots to fall in the paint.

A jumper at the free throw line from junior guard Aaron Smith would stop the Eagle run briefly before Keller would answer by splitting a pair of free throws.

Crowley would then hit another midrange jumper for Glenwood to pull the Demons to within 42-32, but a corner three-pointer from Dre Lozano and a three-point play in the paint from Raul Pereida stretched the Eagle lead back up to 48-32.

A three-pointer from Crowley would pull Glenwood back to within 13 points at the end of the third quarter, but the offensive damage had already been inflicted by the Devils, who scored 19 points in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter Glenwood would mount a comeback as Crowley and Gair would start the fourth with back-to-back jumpers, but Arturo Loera would splash home a deep three-pointer to give Eagle a 51-39 lead early in the fourth.

Garcia would then split a pair of free throws for Glenwood, but Keller would then drive from the top of the key and hit a tough bucket through contact over Nolasco-Montes, resulting in a potential three-point play.

Following Keller’s bucket, the Eagle senior had words with Nolasco-Montes, resulting in a technical foul for the shooter.

After sinking his free throw, Keller had to watch in disbelief from the bench as Smith would hit the technical free throw while also giving the ball over to the Demons.

Playing with some extra fire after having words with Keller, Nolasco-Montes then scored on a tough runner on Glenwood’s next possession before then drawing a foul shortly thereafter, sinking both free throws to pull Glenwood to within 54-45.

Crowley would then get a tough layup to fall after three offensive rebounds in one possession by Gair to make it 54-47, igniting the comeback.

The two teams would trade buckets after Crowley’s layup, but a quick 8-2 run from Eagle would put the game out of reach.

Gair would hit a late corner three-pointer for the final points of the game, sending Glenwood home with a 66-56 loss on its home floor.

For Glenwood (10-9, 5-3 4A WSL), Crowley finished with a game-high 25 points in the loss, while Nolasco-Montes and Gair added eight points each. Isgrig chipped in with four points in his final game as a Demon.

By falling to Eagle, Glenwood now drops into third place in the 4A Western Slope League behind the Devils (6-1 4A WSL) and the Rifle Bears (5-2 4A WSL).

Glenwood will travel to Summit on Tuesday for a matchup with the Tigers at 7 p.m. The Demons topped the Tigers by a score of 68-40, Jan. 21. A league win will keep the Demons safely in the top three in the league standings.

Jesus Loera finished with 13 points for the Devils, while Arturo Loera and Keller added 15 and seven points, respectively.