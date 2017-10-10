Demons sweep Devils, push closer to league title

Hosting the Eagle Valley Devils Tuesday night inside Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium at Glenwood Springs High School, the Demons' girls volleyball team picked up a huge three-set sweep over the visiting Devils by scores of 27-25, 26-24 and 25-20, knocking off one of just two teams to beat Glenwood this season under first-year head coach Kehau Rust.

Prior to the matchup, the Demons and Devils raised more than $500 for the late Tammy Wells, who was junior varsity coach of the Grand Junction Tigers and the wife of Grand Junction head coach Jeff Wells.

In the matchup between the two 4A Western Slope League rivals, the Demons and Devils fought hard, but it was the Demons' night on its home court, winning the first two sets in thrilling fashion before pulling away in the third and final set for the sweep.

Against the Devils, senior Tye Wedhorn led the way offensively with 15 kills, extending her massive lead in the 4A WSL for kills, pushing her season total to 196. Senior Saylor Warren added seven kills for Glenwood in the win, while senior Kassidi Johnson added four kills.

Senior libero Maddie Bolitho came through with another big game for the Demons, recording 14 digs and two assists, while Johnson and sophomore Emily Nilsson added 17 and 15 assists, respectively.

With the sweep of the Devils, Glenwood improves to 13-2 (7-2 4A WSL) on the season. The Demons will travel to Summit Oct. 14 for a matchup with the Tigers at 1 p.m.