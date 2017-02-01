Demons sweep home meets, prepare for regionals | PostIndependent.com

The Glenwood Springs High School girls swimming team hosted back-to-back invitational swim meets this past weekend at the Glenwood Recreation Center in Glenwood Meadows.

Over the weekend the team recognized thirteen senior girls participating in their final home swim meets.

On Friday night, the Demons hosted the girls from Moffat County, Aspen and Durango. By night’s end the Demons, led by senior Lauren Fetzko and junior Macy Stinson, out-swam the competition by winning the four-team meet with 200 points. Durango finished in second place with 156 points, followed by Aspen with 97 and Moffat County with 60 points.

In the Friday night meet, Zoe Lyon, Sarah Dipangrazio, Kaitlyn Vanderhoof and Fetzko finished second in the 200 medley relay, finishing with a time of 2:00.50, while Kristen Davis finished second in the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 2:10.05.

Glenwood would then win the 200 individual medley as Fetzko finished with a time of 2:23.80, while Vanderhoof finished second behind her with a time of 2:34.65.

Stinson finished second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 27.36, while Dipangrazio won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:04.47.

In the 100 freestyle, Lyon placed third overall with a time of 1:02.09, while the Demons would finish second overall in the 200 freestyle relay as Kendall Knott, Kendall Mueller, Vanderhoof and Fetzko turned in a time of 1:52.70.

In the 100 breaststroke Stinson won the event with a time of 1:16.08, while Dipangrazio and Lyon finished one-two in the 100 backstroke.

Wrapping things up on Friday night, the relay team of Sally McDonnell, Lyon, Davis and Dipangrazio finished second in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:16.69.

On Saturday, the ladies continued their fast swimming as they again hosted Aspen, and Durango, along with the girls from Cortez and Summit.

Fetzko continued her dominance following Friday’s double wins with another two victories. Junior Kristine Davis joined Fetzko with two first-place finishes of her own as Glenwood went on to win the second meet with a score of 240.5 points, followed by Durango with 232.5, Summit with 198, Aspen with 166 and Cortez with 118 points.

During Saturday’s meet, the 200 medley relay team of Stinson, Fetzko, Dipangrazio and Vanderhoof won the event with a time of 1:57.13, while Fetzko later went on to win the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 1:56.39.

In the 200 individual medley, Davis won the event for Glenwood with a time of 2:23.80, while Stinson finished second with a time of 2:25.91.

Dipangrazio would then win the 100 butterfly, while Lily McCachran finished third overall with a time of 1:14.49. Dipangrazio would also finish second overall in the 100 freestyle with a time of 55.87.

Wrapping things up on Saturday, the relay team of Mae Lang Burns, Davis, McDonnell and Knott finished third overall in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:24.37.

The Glenwood girls will travel to Colorado Mesa University this Friday and Saturday for the regional championship. The Demons will try to defend their conference title from last year where they will again attempt to out-swim the larger and very talented 4A and 5A schools from Grand Junction, Fruita and Montrose.

“The girls are swimming well and are ready for the regional and state championships over the next two weeks,” Glenwood Head Coach Steve Vanderhoof said. “It is a very exciting time for these girls and they are ready to take their talent to the next level.”