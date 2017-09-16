Demons sweep Sailors to stay perfect under Rust

Hosting the Steamboat Springs Sailors Saturday afternoon inside Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium, the Glenwood Springs Demons' girls volleyball team rolled to a three-set sweep by scores of 25-21, 25-16 and 25-16, marking the second time this season the Demons swept the Sailors on home court.

In the last matchup, Glenwood won the Demon Invitational championship in two sets over the Sailors Sept. 2.

With the win over Steamboat, Glenwood improves to an impressive 9-0 on the season in the first year under head coach Kehau Rust..

Senior Maddie Bolitho led the way with 32 digs, while senior Tye Wedhorn led the way with 17 kills. Seniors Cheyenne McLelland and Mary Fuller added three blocks each.

HARDEN PLACES THIRD, LEADS DEMONS TO FIFTH AT EAGLE MEET

Competing at the Eagle Cross Country meet Saturday morning in Gypsum, Glenwood junior Gavin Harden turned in a third place finish to lead the Demon boys to a fifth place finish overall at the meet.

Harden turned in a time of 17 minutes, 11 seconds to finish third behind two Classical Academy runners, scoring three points for the Demons, who had 108 on the day. Joining Harden was freshman William Berkheimer, who placed 18th for Glenwood with a time of 18:00.20, while senior Ian Richardson finished 25th with a time of 18:14.70.

Rifle freshman Jonny Hernandez placed 35th with a time of 18:50.40, while Coal Ridge senior Jose Briceno placed 40th with a time of 18:57.40.

Outside of the Glenwood boys, Rifle placed 10th, while Coal Ridge (13th) and Grand Valley (14th) rounded out local schools at the meet.

In the girl's meet, Glenwood freshman Sophia Vigil turned in a career-best performance, placing 10th with a time of 20:41.60, while senior Erica Deimoz placed 16th with a time of 21:05.50.

Rifle junior Ashley Manera placed 23rd with a time of 21:35.40, while freshman Karissa Coombs placed 34th with a time of 21:55.40.

Grand Valley freshman Jordyn Pittman placed 37th with a time of 22:10.30.

As a team, the Glenwood girls placed 6th with 160 points, while Rifle (10th, 267) and Coal Ridge (14th, 407) rounded out the day for local schools at the Eagle meet.

TITANS SWEEP BULLDOGS

On the road for a 3A Western Slope League matchup Saturday afternoon against the Moffat County Bulldogs, the Coal Ridge Titans' girls volleyball team rolled to a three-set sweep by scores of 25-13, 25-16 and 25-20.

Against the Bulldogs, senior Paige Harlow had a big day offensively, recording 18 kills and two aces while adding three blocks defensively. Junior setter Kenzie Crawford had a strong day offensively, dishing out 33 assists while recording four kills and two aces. She chipped in with three blocks defensively.

Senior Santana Martinz added 12 digs, three kills and three aces for the Titans, while senior Emily Wright added 13 digs and one kill.

Senior outside hitter Cassie Greene chipped in with five kills and two aces, while freshman middle hitter Taylor Wiescamp added seven kills. With the win, Coal Ridge improves to 4-0 (1-0 3A WSL) on the season. The Titans host the Roaring Fork Rams next Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

BASALT SWEEPS RIFLE

Hosting the Basalt Longhorns Saturday afternoon inside Jack Smith Gymnasium, the Rifle Bears' girls softball lost in straight sets by scores of 25-23, 25-20 and 25-16 in a hard-fought battle. With the loss, Rifle falls to 2-8 (1-4) on the season. The Bears will travel to Olathe Tuesday night for a matchup with the Pirates at 6:30 p.m.

COAL RIDGE 1, SALIDA 1

Taking on the Salida Spartans Saturday afternoon on the road, the Coal Ridge Titans' boys soccer team battled to a tough 1-1 draw with the Spartans.

Senior Marcus Amaya scored on an unassisted goal for the Titans, who sit at 4-1-1 on the season with the draw.

The Titans will host the Grand Junction Central Warriors Tuesday afternoon at Coal Ridge High School at 4 p.m.

RIFLE 10, EAGLE VALLEY 0

Hosting the Eagle Valley Devils Saturday in Rifle, the Bears' girls softball team rolled to a 10-0 win over the conference rival Devils.

Rifle scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, four runs in the bottom of the third and two runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game early due to the 10-run rule.

Against Eagle Valley, junior pitcher Kaitlyn Jackson pitched the shutout, striking out seven hitters while walking one and allowing just four hits. At the plate, Jackson added a 2-run double.

Senior Claudia Abbott recorded two hits, including a double, while walking twice, scoring twice and driving in one run. Sophomore Delaney Phillips chipped in with two hits, one walk, three runs scored and four stolen bases. Senior Kaitlyn Harris tripled, walked three times and drove in three runs in the win.

Junior Shaeley Arneson added two hits, one run and one RBI, while senior Peyton Caldwell walked three times and drove in a run. Amanda Green added a single, a sacrifice, one run scored and one stolen base.

Rifle (9-3, 3-0) will host the Palisade Bulldogs Wednesday afternoon for another 4A Western Slope League game.