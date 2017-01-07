Demons swept by Bulldogs in return to action | PostIndependent.com

Hosting the Palisade Bulldogs Saturday inside Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium, the Glenwood Springs Demons boys and girls basketball teams were swept at the hands of the Bulldogs in their return to action from holiday break, putting both teams off to a slow start in 4A Western Slope League play.

After Thursday’s games at Eagle Valley were postponed due to the snowstorms that hit the area, the Demons were forced to wait an extra two days to get back on the court in game action, and the rust was evident as both the boys and girls teams struggled to hit shots in the losses.

In the girls game, the Demons scored just eight first-half points in a 47-30 loss, while the boys grinded their way to 47 points in a 58-47 loss to a physical Palisade team.

Starting things off on the day was the Lady Demons, who were looking to build off of a win last month against Mountain View before heading into break. Unfortunately the Demons ran smack-dab into the tough Palisade press, in which the young Demons had a hard time breaking, leading to multiple buckets from Palisade standout guard Christa Brown.

The 5’11” senior recorded 11 steals in the win, including five straight in the first quarter to lead the Bulldogs to a 15-6 lead after one quarter of play.

Palisade would start the game with two layups in traffic by senior forward Emma Haas before Glenwood junior forward Tatum Peterson would get the Demons on the board to make it 4-2 Bulldogs.

From there, Brown took over defensively, picking off passes and racing in for layups three times in a row, drawing a foul on one of them in which she would sink the ensuing free throw, giving the Bulldogs an 11-2 lead.

Glenwood would respond with a runner in the paint from junior guard Maddie Bolitho and a layup in transition from freshman guard Natalya Taylor to make it 11-6, but the Bulldogs would get two free throws from junior forward Anita Ramos and a jumper from senior guard Emma Mueller to make it 15-6 after eight minutes of action.

In the second quarter the Bulldogs really ramped up the press and took over, scoring 14 straight points as Brown knocked down a three-pointer and added another steal, layup and the foul, making it 30-6 Bulldogs.

Glenwood would get a floater in the lane from Taylor to score its only points of the quarter as the Bulldogs held a 22-point lead at the half, 30-8.

Credit to the young Demons though, who came out firing in the second half in hopes of getting back into the game as Peterson scored two quick buckets in the paint, while Taylor added a bucket in transition to cut the Palisade lead to 32-14. Taylor would later split a pair of free throws, while junior forward Ellie Moser grabbed an offensive board and got the putback to fall, sending the two teams into the fourth quarter with the Bulldogs holding a 39-19 lead.

In the final eight minutes of play, Bolitho started the quarter with a three-pointer and a floater in the lane, while Peterson got a shot to fall in traffic, bringing Glenwood within 13, 39-26. Palisade would get two free throws from senior point guard Abby Theissen to make it 41-26 before Glenwood would go on the offensive again to make it 41-30 as Peterson and junior forward Saylor Warren hit shots in the paint.

But the Demons couldn’t rally all the way back against the Palisade defense and couldn’t get enough stops late as Thiessen hit two more free throws, while senior forward Gracey Higman hit on of two free throws, setting up another Brown steal, layup and the foul for the three-point play to cap off the 47-30 win for the Bulldogs.

In the loss, Peterson led the way with 10 points for Glenwood, while Bolitho added seven points. The Demons fall to 4-5 (0-1 4A WSL) on the season.

Brown scored a game-high 16 points for the Bulldogs, adding 11 steals.

The Lady Demons will host the Rifle Lady Bears Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

PALISADE 58, GLENWOOD 47

As the girls struggled to get shots to fall on a consistent basis, so too did the Glenwood boys in their 58-47 loss to Palisade.

Things started off well for the Demons on the day as Glenwood traded shot after shot with Palisade to start the game.

Junior guard Aaron Smith started the game with two free throws to give Glenwood a 2-0 lead before Palisade senior forward PD Riddle answered with a driving layup in traffic to tie the game.

Palisade senior forward Max Noland would then hit a jumper, giving him the first two of his game-high 26 points on the night, to give the Bulldogs a 4-2 lead before a twisting, driving layup from Glenwood junior guard AJ Crowley tied the game at 4-4.

Later in the first quarter sophomore forward Holden Kleager would the tie the game at 9-9 for the Demons, going on a personal 5-0 run with a bank-in three-pointer and a driving layup in traffic to spark the Demons offensively.

Smith would knock down a corner three-pointer to give Glenwood a 12-10 lead a few minutes later, but Palisade would score four straight points to take a 14-12 lead after one quarter of play.

In the second quarter Glenwood would struggle to hit shots from the floor, but fortunately for the Demons they were able to keep pace with the Bulldogs by sinking free throws as senior forward Carlos Nolasco-Montes hit two free throws and a runner in the lane to give Glenwood a 16-14 lead to start the second quarter.

Smith would then trade free throws with Riddle midway through the quarter before a putback by sophomore forward Luke Gair stretched the Glenwood lead to 26-19 late in the second quarter.

Palisade would go on a 5-0 run to close the quarter, sending the two teams into the half with the Demons nursing a 26-24 lead.

In the third quarter the Bulldogs came out strong as Noland scored eight points, pacing the Bulldogs to 14 points in the frame, outscoring the Demons 14-8 to take a 38-34 lead into the final eight minutes of play.

From there, Palisade would continue the offensive onslaught, scoring 16 points in the fourth while clamping down on Glenwood defensively to pull away for the 11-point win to knock off Glenwood on its home court.

“We lost some of our aggression offensively,” Glenwood Head Coach Cory Hitchcock said. “We shied away from contact and settled for jumpers instead of going to the hoop. But the thing I’m most disappointed in is our defense. We played some of our worst defense of the season today. Rotations were slow and we were in the wrong spot too many times. Coming out of the Greeley West game I was excited to see how we would play defensively and we looked liked we didn’t know how to play defense today, so that’s disappointing.”

In the loss, Smith led the way with 15 points and three assists, while Crowley chipped in with nine points and six rebounds. Glenwood falls to 5-5 (0-1 4A WSL).

Noland led the way for the Bulldogs with 26 points, while senior forward Dan McLean added 11 points.

The Demons will host the Rifle Bears Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

“We have to move on and get ready for a tough Rifle team,” Hitchcock said. “We didn’t have much energy, but we need to put it in the rear-view mirror and learn and grow from it.”