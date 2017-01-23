Demons swept by Devils in big 4A WSL matchup | PostIndependent.com

On the road for a makeup game with the Eagle Valley Devils on Monday for a game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 5, the Glenwood Springs Demons girls basketball team came up short, falling by a score of 36-34.

Glenwood trailed 26-22 heading into the final quarter of play before outscoring Eagle Valley 12-10 in the final eight minutes, falling by just two points.

The Lady Demons trailed 13-8 after one quarter of play as Tatum Peterson, Saylor Warren, Ellie Moser and Lauren Howell each scored first-quarter buckets. In the second quarter, Glenwood would score just seven points as Ximena Gutierrez scored four points, while Peterson hit two free throws and Howell hit one free throw as the Lady Demons trailed 21-15 at the half.

Glenwood would limit Eagle Valley to just five points in the third quarter to close the gap to four, 26-22, heading into the final quarter of play.

In the final frame, Gutierrez scored five points on a bucket and three free throws, while Maddie Bolitho hit a three-pointer and Warren hit a layup. Peterson would hit two free throws, but it wasn’t enough for the Lady Demons to overcome the Lady Devils despite holding 4A Western Slope League leading scorer Kylie Martin to just 10 points, including just four points in the second half.

With the loss, Glenwood falls to 7-9, 3-3 4A WSL on the season. Peterson finished with a team-high 11 points, while Gutierrez finished with nine points.

The Demons will be off until Thursday when they travel to Palisade for a tough game with the Bulldogs at 5:30 p.m.

EAGLE VALLEY 56, GLENWOOD 47, OT

Looking to continue their hot shooting streak coming off of Saturday’s 28-point league win over Summit, the Glenwood Springs Demons played the Eagle Valley Devils tight all game long before coming apart in overtime, falling by a score of 56-47 to the Devils in Gypsum.

Holding a 28-26 lead at the half thanks to a 10-point half from Angel Garcia and six-point half from Chano Gonzalez, the Demons were in the driver’s seat against the Devils.

Glenwood would stretch its lead to 37-29 after three quarters of play after holding Eagle Valley to just five points, but the Demons would give up the lead in the fourth quarter, allowing 14 points to Eagle Valley while scoring just eight points to send the game to overtime.

In the extra session, Glenwood would score just two points on a bucket by Luke Gair while Eagle would score 11 points to run away with the win.

With the loss, Glenwood falls to 9-7, 4-2 4A WSL on the season. For the Demons, Garcia led the way with 12 points, while Gair and Gonzalez added eight points each.